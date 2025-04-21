“Kings Don’t Concern Themselves With…Peasants”: LeBron James Fires Back At Kevin Gates For Distasteful Comments Made About Wife Savannah 

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still licking their wounds following Saturday’s Game 1 (117-95) blowout loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the team prepares for a must-win Game 2 on Tuesday night, the four-time NBA champion and MVP is also seemingly tending to some other business. While we know James will be focused on trying to help his Lakers tie the series, he’s also not one to play about his family.



LeBron James, prior to his spat with Kevin Gates, recently also got into a back and forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over comments the legendary analyst made about Bronny James. (Getty Images)

As the Christians celebrated Easter Sunday, James was seemingly defending his wife Savannah after rapper Kevin Gates inexplicably took shots at her over how he assumes she treats her iconic husband.

Gates pretty much let it be known that he thinks white women fawn over James more than his wife Savannah. While she quickly responded on Saturday with a Nicki Minaj video basically saying “boy bye,” LBJ waited until Sunday to spew his eloquent venom.



James Will Always Defend His Family

In an Instagram postwith a picture of the lovebirds James kept it short and sweet.

“’Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’” Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” the post’s caption reads.

Defending his family is nothing new for James who recently got into a back and forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over comments the legendary analyst made about Bronny James, the oldest son and Lakers teammate of LeBron. There James walked up on SAS at a game and let him know to keep his son’s name out of his mouth.

“The Truth Hurts, But It Heals”



Kevin Gates reacts to LeBron James' reply regarding his comments about Savannah James. pic.twitter.com/3LIkmNCR9W — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 21, 2025

Kevin Gates Isn’t Done

Following LeBron’s clapback, Gates, the “2 Phones” rapper who’s known for outlandish and off the mark comments, responded with his own video saying:

“The truth hurts but it heals.”

He went on to say LeBron is still his guy, and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about his comments as long as Savannah is celebrating the NBA’a all-time leading scorer.

Considering how Gates lives his life, from the outside looking in he isn’t the one to give any advice on how a wife should treat her husband.