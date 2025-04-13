“Another Jealous Old Head” | Fans Come For Isiah Thomas’ Comments Blasting Shirtless, Durag-Wearing LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for causing a stir. James is one of the most polarizing athletes we’ve ever seen, and pretty much everything he does is dissected. That was no different Friday night when James decided to warm up for the Lakers-Houston Rockets game shirtless while also sporting a durag and sweatpants.

James’ wardrobe selection drew the ire of NBA legend Isiah Thomas. After NBA TV video showed James going through his normal pregame routine, Thomas, who’s been known to rant, didn’t hold back on what he thinks NBA commissioner should do.

Isiah Thomas goes off on LeBron James for warming up shirtless and in a durag



“the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much.”



(h/t @awfulannouncing )



pic.twitter.com/EEQ7Cg3jf3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 12, 2025

Thomas Calls On League To Do Something About LeBron James Attire

“Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, put a fine on that. I totally 100 percent object to this. If I was the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like. We ain’t summer league, we ain’t at the YMCA,” Thomas complained. “The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much.”

Thomas is speaking from a former GM and league executive standpoint. His comments were based on the lack of professionalism that he felt James was showing in his appearance on the floor of Crypto.com Arena.

Isiah Thomas talking about “class” because LeBron didn’t wear a shirt during warmups.



Is this considered class?

Guess so, by his standards. pic.twitter.com/UJq1PYQgo5 — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) April 12, 2025

Fans Unload On Zeke

It didn’t take long for fans to come for the former Detroit Pistons All-Star who led the Motor City boys to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. One fan took the opportunity to say he was a hating old head with this comment:

“Another jealous old head.”

While another spewed this at the leader of the “Bad Boys”:

“So… Isiah thomas can choke his coach *BUT* LeBron James can’t wear what he wants during warmups? Lol 😂😂”

“Isiah is the LAST ONE to talk about professionalism in the NBA, considering what happened at MSG and all.”

In the end Zeke is correct, James knows he shouldn’t be warming up in that manner, especially not with all that sweat resistant gear teams have at their disposal.



NBA legend Isiah Thomas criticized LeBron James for his warm up attire and social media came for Thomas. (Screenshot NBA TV/Getty Images)

This Is Nothing New For James

Although it doesn’t make it right, James has long warmed up this way prior to home games since becoming a Laker in 2018-19. It’s obvious the Lakers brass have no problem with it, and if he hasn’t been fined or warned about it all this time, it’s highly plausible that Thomas’ ranting won’t change that.

James Sees Streaks Broken

There’s no doubt that even at the age of 40 James is still playing at an extremely high level. This season the NBA’s all-time leading scorer saw his streak of double-digit scoring games end, it began in 2007. He also had his streak of 20 consecutive seasons averaging at least 25 points come to an end, but not by much.

This past season James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on shooting splits of 51/38/78.

MORE STORIES:

‘That Ninth Pick Gonna Be All Kinds Of Interesting’: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shedeur Being QB Derek Carr’s Replacement In 2025

“Love To See Her Team Up With JuJu” | Notre Dame’s Track Record Of Guard Development Is Best For Former South Carolina Star Milaysia Fulwiley

“Why Hasn’t He Gotten The Ray Rice Treatment?” | Tyreek Hill Caught On Video Dangling 5-Month-Old Daughter On Balcony