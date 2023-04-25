Pete Davidson Pushes Fanatical Fan Away Following Knicks’ Playoff Win | He Definitely Did The Right Thing 

There’s nothing like the New York Knicks playing well and Madison Square Garden loud and raucous. Well that’s what the Cleveland Cavaliers experienced over the weekend losing both games in the Big Apple, to trail the series 3-1 heading back to the shores of Lake Erie with their season hanging in the balance.

Anytime there’s a game at MSG, you see a who’s who list of stars courtside or in the stands. From Spike Lee to Tracy Morgan to Chris Rock to Jon Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld, the stars come out for Knicks games, but especially when the team is good.

Why Was Pete Davidson Tussling With Fan At MSG?

Another fan who’s often seen at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” is Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” fame. The Staten Island native is a lifelong Knicks fan, and when he’s not doing sketch comedy, he can be seen courtside at The Garden, which is where he was during Sunday’s huge Game 4 win.

Pete Davidson shoves overzealous Knicks fan trying to hug him at Garden https://t.co/xVlcoXTncM pic.twitter.com/Hwsk6GaICK — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2023

But it’s what happened as Davidson attempted to leave the arena that got all the press.

Davidson Pushes Fanatical Fan As He Takes Pics With Other Fans

Known as the “King of Staten Island,” the former “SNL” star was taking a selfie with one fan, when a fan got too close, even putting his arm around Davidson and whispering something. The act forced Davidson to push him away in a bit of angst and shock that he was bold enough to walk up to him and do that.

here’s angry pete davidson 💯 pic.twitter.com/WgQsZO2a4H — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 23, 2023

A visibly irritated Davidson, didn’t let that stop him from engaging with other younger fans as he continued to take selfies with them and enjoy himself.

Per a TikTok video released by @Taliamking the fan continuously touched and put his arm around Davidson. He even laid his head on Davidson’s shoulder before the shove, and you could see PD tell him to “get off me.”

The fan happened to be an older white guy who either loves Pete or was just too lathered up from libation consumption. Either way he got the picture that Davidson wasn’t for it.

Davidson Had Highly Publicized Relationship With Kim Kardashian

In October 2021, Davidson made headlines when he and Kim Kardashian began dating after meeting on the set of “SNL.” The two dated until August 2022 before calling it quits and deciding to just be friends.

During their brief relationship, Davidson and Kardashian’s ex-husband, mogul Kanye West, didn’t see eye to eye, and one would think that played a role in the demise of the romance.

