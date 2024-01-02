OG Anunoby Drops 17 Out The Gate, Helps NY Knicks Beat Western Conference Leader Timberwolves | Is Dejounte Murray the Final Piece?

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors executed the first trade of the 2023-24 trade season. The Knicks acquired coveted forward OG Anunoby in a deal that sends RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks also receive forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn in the deal.

What does this all mean for the Knicks this season?

The Knicks Missed On Drafting And Developing RJ Barrett

For whatever reason Barrett wasn’t working out with the Knicks. The 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick was a net negative player his first four seasons in the league and this year is net neutral, so far. Not what you hope for a player selected that high and with three years and $83 million left on his deal.

The Knicks are eighth in the Eastern Conference and rank ninth in offense and 17th on defense. This is a playoff team and depending on the first-round matchup, could advance to the second round. But the organization has hopes on doing more.

East Is Loaded With Teams Ready To Win Now

In the East they will have to contend with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the surprising Orlando Magic. Four of those teams have apex predator wing players and Anunoby is a player who can defend them. He is also a career 37 percent three-point shooter. Your prototypical 3 and D.

Barrett could play inspired defense sometimes and his shot was hit or miss. Nothing else in his game was consistent enough to suggest a winning player. Anunoby’s ceiling might be, and we’re not sure yet, lower that Barrett’s. But he’s very good at two things the Knicks need, shooting and defense.

Emmanuel Quickley Is A Big Loss For Knicks

The Knicks’ bench scoring will take a big hit with the departure of Quickley. He is having a very good offensive season. But what was his long-term outlook on this Knicks team? He was benched in last year’s playoffs due to poor play. Let’s say he exorcised those demons this season, you can’t close playoffs games with a Quickley, Jalen Brunson backcourt. They are too small and will be targeted on defense.

What’s The Knicks’ Next Move? Dejounte Murray?

Anunoby gives them size, shooting and versatile defense at the three. He’ll opt out of his deal at the end of the year and look for a big extension. The Knicks will likely re-sign him, especially given that his agent is Knicks’ president Leon Rose’s son.

But a team with Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Anunoby as your leads is not a title contender. This move seems like the Knicks setting up to make their next move.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto suggests the Knicks are scheming on Hawks guard Dejounte Murray along with Anunoby. While they don’t have as many assets after the trade, the Knicks could still be pushing for Murray.

“The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.”

If not Murray, Randle will still be on an expiring $27 million contract next season. They can package him and some picks to acquire an All-Star wing to pair next to Brunson and Anunoby. Depending on who that All-Star is, that elevates this team to a different tier.

Anunoby is a better long-term fit for the Knicks than Barrett. How the team chooses to fit players around the rest of the roster will go a long way in determining how successful they can be.