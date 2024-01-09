Knicks Are 4-0 Since OG Anunoby Trade, and Tom Thibodeau Finally Has His Defensive Stalwart

The New York Knicks are on a roll and looking like legitimate threats to be in the Eastern Conference Finals when playoff time rolls around. This is in no small part to the newest Knick, OG Anunoby.

You know when a fan base says the common phrase, ‘We’re just one piece away’, that may very well be the New York Knicks, and they might’ve just found that vital piece in Anunoby.

OG Anunoby Brings Defense and Versatility

The former Toronto Raptor had been a hot trade target on the trade block for quite some time before the Knicks took a chunk of their youth and core out to acquire the 6-foot-7 two-way forward on Dec. 30.

New York traded away 2019 third overall pick RJ Barrett, standout guard Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick for Anunoby’s services.

Since then, the New York Knicks are 4-0, and Anunoby, who turned 26 years old on Monday, seems to fit into the team’s scheme very well. He had 17 points and brought plenty of energy in his Madison Square Garden debut as a Knicks player.

On top of being a defensive-minded player that can execute to the level of expectations set by Tom Thibodeau, his defensive-minded coach, Anunoby, a 2019 NBA World Champion with the Toronto Raptors, also set a historic stat for himself as a Knick.

Anunoby Breaks Knicks Record

According to reports, “through his first four games as a Knick, Anunoby carries a plus-minus at plus-85, which stands as a high-water mark for anyone in their first four games in blue-and-orange. That’s also the second-highest in NBA history, behind only Quentin Richards (plus-91). “

Through his first four games with the Knicks, Anunoby is averaging 12 points, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

Knicks jump into top 10 in NBA Power Rankings: “OG Anunoby’s 1st game was Jan 1 & Knicks have league’s #1 defense this month, having held their opponents to 103.1 points per 100 possessions—& the defense has been its best (95.1 per 100) w/ OG on the floor”https://t.co/aC5ti6JGbV pic.twitter.com/40IjpSzOmL — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 8, 2024

An even more impressive stat that has Anunoby’s name written all over it is the fact that after the Knicks’ 121-105 win over the Washington Wizards, they top the league in fewest points allowed at just 100.5 points per game.

RJ Barrett and Emanuel Quickley Didn’t Fit

RJ Barrett was a fine player, but the move to acquire Anunoby shows that the Knicks are trying to establish themselves even further on the defensive end to complement and maximize the performance of their stars who can score at a high clip, such as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

“I think we have a good core that’s been together for a while now. So I think that can absorb people coming in, and then a guy like OG is very serious,” Thibodeau told reporters. “He wants to do well, and I think his mind is open. He plays incredibly hard on every possession, so even if it’s not perfect right now, it’s still gonna be good.”

The most recent example of how elite the Knicks are becoming was their 33-point domination over the Eastern Conference juggernaut Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Thibodeau, Anunoby is only going to grow and get better in this system.

“Your hustle can make up for a lot. And that’s really what he’s doing. And each day, he’ll get better and better, and guys are starting to figure him out as well. So that takes a little bit of time. But help where you can, hustle, be in passing lanes, get deflections, help out on the boards, play physical, run the floor, move without the ball.”

Anunoby wanted to grow as an offensive player and a viable scoring option in Toronto. It didn’t work out as planned, but he has new life with New York, and with excellent defense it’s only a matter of time before he gets his offensive opportunities. He doesn’t need to do much more than he’s doing now. His presence has elevated the Knicks one more notch.