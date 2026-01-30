‘WNBA Players Deserve Less Money’: Ex Volleyball Star Pearl Davis Sparks Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Social Media War Calling WNBA Players ‘Entitled’

The WNBA is taking shots from other female athletes these days. In a Dallas podcast interview, former volleyball player Pearl Davis claimed WNBA players miss layups and really should be receiving lower salaries. She also ventured into deep waters by attributing Caitlin Clark‘s explosive brand to her highly-racialized clash with Angel Reese.

RELATED: “Is The WNBA Rigged Now?” | Caitlin Clark Against Angel Reese Confrontation Is Ratings Gold For ‘W’

Pearl Davis Says WNBA Players Are Entitled, Should Get Paid Less

This of course, brought plenty of backlash as critics called her uninformed, while others agreed that WNBA players have an unrealistic sense of entitlement.

"I think WNBA players deserve less money"



"Caitlin Clark is famous because she went back and forth with Angel Reese"



"Nobody wants to go and watch them miss layups"



I went to Dallas to find out if Pearl Davis is a grifter or not.



Journalisming Episode 2 is LIVE on my YT! pic.twitter.com/HG5Hw12XpN — Jack Mac (@JackMac) January 29, 2026

“I think WNBA players deserve less money.” I’ve seen the entitlement firsthand. I was in those gyms, so I know nobody’s going,” Davis said. “We’re in Dallas, they have the Wings. Paige Bueckers is massive,” said her co-host. “Not really. Women are famous in women’s sports. You know how the media works for a few reasons. It’s a big social media following that generally has to do with drama. Caitlin Clark is famous because she was going back and forth with Reese or whatever her name is, it’s not because (people are) like “oh, I can’t wait to watch missed layups.”‘

Pearl Davis’ WNBA Diss Sparks Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Popularity Discussion

Not very supportive comments for another female athlete to make in the midst of a collective bargaining agreement where the main point of contention is the worth of the players. Clark’s band of media supporters hopped in to stir up some more drama, painting Clark as a victim and dragging Angel Reese into the mix.

Executive Producer of NBC knows what we all know, unfortunately comments like this don’t sit well with the other players and legacy WNBA Media.



Anytime Caitlin gets a nice a nice accolade, it happens. Time Cover – Everyone should be on the cover. Sneaker – A’ja should be first.… https://t.co/KUjqlOWk3D pic.twitter.com/TtkCzBn5tD — Ken Swift (@kenswift) January 28, 2026

“Caitlyn is famous for basketball. Insane career at Iowa some would say the Curry of Women’s basketball. Truly Incredible Stuff. Angel Reese is only famous bc of Caitlyn, get it right you bloke!,” one fan said in response to Pearl’s comments. “The only thing she got right is Clark being famous because of Angel Reese that’s facts,” said one Reese fan. “I mean CC was selling out football stadiums before that girl followed her around like a weirdo. But other than that, mostly true on the entitlement part and only being massive within the community,” another fan who agreed with Pearl’s take on WNBA entitlement, but didn’t agree that Reese made Clark famous. “She’s mostly right on the WNBA but she’s really misinformed on Caitlin Clark’s fame. She’s simply repeating the mainstream media lie,” added another.

“Correct. Caitlin Clark is famous because of Angel Reese Data doesn’t lie. In April 2023, Angel taunted Caitlin and she hasn’t stopped trending since,” posted one fan with supporting data.

Correct. Caitlin Clark is famous because of Angel Reese

Data doesn’t lie. In April 2023, Angel taunted Caitlin and she hasn’t stopped trending since pic.twitter.com/xsl29ltko9 — That Girl (@Ciara1285045) January 30, 2026

Pearl felt the wrath of plenty of WNBA fans who feel that she is a failed pro athlete who has turned into a click chaser.

“She failed as an athlete & is jealous she had to settle for grifting online,” one person commented about Pearl. “The worst person you know went and found somebody worse than himself and then interviewed her,” said one fan. “Pearl is 6 feet & couldn’t make a layup right now,” said another fan on X. “I guarantee she couldn’t stand in front of Paige Bueckers and guard her. GUARANTEE,” insisted a third.

RELATED: ‘This Is Exactly What He Was Talking About’: ‘Corny’ RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Feud Over Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, White Wives and Black Women Has Folks Apologizing To Rob Parker

Announcement Of Caitlin Clark NBA Media Gig Draws Criticism

Clark has been in the news lately because of the response to the announcement that she will be filling in as a special correspondent for NBA on NBC when the Knicks meet the Lakers. There were a number of negative and positive responses, but of course, only the bad folks get the good press.

“I’m Black, a Liberal and a Minnesotan and I’ve been following Caitlin since sophomore year at Iowa. Caitlin is the reason I started watching the WNBA again after almost a 10-year gap. Caitlin Clark fans are basketball fans from every race, and political background,” added one fan in an attempt to play social media peacemaker.

At the end of the day, look what Pearl’s comments turned into; a big mess of social media drama in the midst of a CBA negotiation that threatens the 2026 season. From the looks of things, she wasn’t wrong about the entitlement.

RELATED: Angel Reese Is Closing Hard On Caitlin Clark In WNBA Rookie of the Year Race: The Corporate Darling vs. The People’s Choice

According to reports the league has offered significant increases in salary, max salaries and made other accommodations. The players say it’s not enough. So social media is left to fend for itself and create more drama in the meantime.