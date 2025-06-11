‘When You’re Done, We Don’t Really Want You’: Kobe Bryant and Caitlin Clark Declined Ice Cube’s Offer To Join BIG3

Ice Cube’s Big3 League is entering its eighth season as a 3v3 pro basketball attraction featuring former NBA players, college legends, All-Stars and World champions. One of the biggest names the league has ever had was Allen Iverson, who appeared in the first game during the inaugural season, to help get it off the ground. Over the years, we have had a celebrity’s row of hoops talent grace the league as players and coaches.

Ice Cube Sets The Stage For 8th BIG3 Season

“From Hall of Famers like Dr. J and Clyde Drexler and Iceman (George Gervin). All the way to guys who had a cup of coffee in the NBA but can play at the BIG3 level. So, you have all that basketball history and basketball is like a big fraternity when it’s all said and done. And I think they love being together all summer, competing, talking smack and enjoying the game that they love at the highest level,” said Ice Cube, who appeared with Michelle Beadle on her “Run It Back” podcast.

Kobe Bryant declined Ice Cube’s offer to join the Big3 😱



The season’s set to jump off on June 14th, with the eight-team league playing four games at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The arena is one of 10 major arenas that the Big3 will be playing in again this season.

Ice Cube Unsuccessfully Tried To Recruit Kobe Bryant and Caitlin Clark

Ice Cube’s ambition has gotten the league this far. He also discussed the players over the years that he has tried to unsuccessfully bring into the league. We already know that Cube was one of the first to realize the marketability and potential of Caitlin Clark, offering the former Iowa star $5M to participate in the Big3 out of college.

The offer never made it to Clark’s table due to some internal interference which Cube mentioned, but the attempt is an example of his foresight, his business acumen and aggression and the vision that has kept this league afloat for almost a decade, despite some shade from the NBA itself, according to Cube.



According to Cube, the other big fish that got away was Black Mamba.

“Yeah, we got a no from Kobe Bryant,” Cube told Beadle. “That’s pretty memorable. But he was done and when you’re done we don’t really want you in The Big3.” “We want you to come to the game and watch the game. Maybe coach, maybe something like that but if you’re not ready to still play at the pro level then it’s better that you check it out from the sidelines.”

The talent level for the Big3 has continued to rise each season. 2025 brings some familiar names and faces to the 3 v 3 pro league.

Dwight Howard

The biggest name to join the BIG3, maybe in history, is eight-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard. Fresh off his jersey retirement ceremony with the Orlando Magic, the “Dancing With The Stars” participant’s announcement in April was a gush of excitement for the league and the hoops world.

Kemba Walker and Montrez Harrell

If those 35-year-old knees hold up the former UConn star and NBA All-Star will make the Chicago Triplets a strong contender. He last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season but only played nine games after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks. Walker was a bucket in his 12 NBA seasons averaging 19.3 ppg.

Walker will team up with another newcomer, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell. Both were also named co-captains for the team coached by the one and only “Dr. J” Julius Irving.

Harrell was known for his big-time play off of the bench over his NBA career, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2019-2020

Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley

Fresh off their viral $100K 1 v1 matchup, where Beasley went to work and defeated “Born Ready” Stephenson, the two will now team up as Stephenson got drafted number one overall by Miami 305, which is also ex Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley’s squad.

Having these two characters, ultimate antagonists and junk-talkers on the same team will create some great theatre for the BIG3 audience.