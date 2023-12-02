Dwight Howard’s Son’s Mom Royce Reed Says During Quarantine He Threw Parties That Created “Child Endangerment”

Dwight Howard’s child’s mother, Royce Reed, is talking, and the stories she’s telling do not make the former NBA player look like an ideal father. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Howard invited multiple people to his home for parties, and Reed was curious if the people were tested for COVID-19. She also describes the acts of debauchery she witnessed that were happening while her young son was around.

When asked by DJ Vlad during a free-ranging interview if there were signs that Howard might be gay or bisexual, she discussed the quarantine parties.

“There were a lot of parties, and we are supposed to be on quarantine,” Reed said. “There were all types of people. Every pronoun was there. I was shocked because I had actually gone to sleep. I walked out, and I felt like I was in an episode of something because there were people throwing up over the balcony, people cursing each other out, calling each other b***hes. I’m like, ‘Where’s my child.'” “I see him [Howard], ‘Where’s Braylon?’ Reed says to Howard. “‘I don’t know he’s somewhere,'” Howard said in response. “Seriously? So I walked into the house, and that’s when I saw all the paraphernalia on the table, some with peanut butter, and I lost it. There’s a girl who peed in the seat.”

Parental Panic

Reed described a panic moment when she sees a room full of intoxicated adults and didn’t know where her child was located.

“I went upstairs and I found Braylon who was in a room connected to a room with a TV,” Reed continued. “I had to keep asking him what was wrong, and then he finally told me that he was hungry and that he went downstairs to get something to eat; he wanted a snack. “I remember grabbing him and being like, ‘Did you take anything off that table?’ He swore ‘No,’ then he asked what it was. He said he wanted some peanut butter, and he asked why his Dad was being so mean. We wound up going to my room [in] the guest house.”

Reed describes going back to the party while her child watched TV away from the action and seeing multiple aggressions at the party, including people who are involved in “polygamy stuff.” The next day, someone threatened to shoot up the entire house because of some “gay s**t,” but she didn’t understand what the issue was.

She then said that one of the attendees began posting “all these videos “over YouTube,” and she realized she needed to leave because the situation was “child endangerment.” She said Howard was “on something” and threatening her if she tried to leave. However, Reed stayed vigilant and left with her child between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

As more alleged details regarding Dwight Howard’s personal life are revealed, the scope of the recklessness of the Hollywood high life of a professional basketball player sounds more toxic than enjoyable.