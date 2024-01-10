Shaq Is Incomparable, But Dwight Howard Should Have Been First Orlando Magic Jersey Retired

Shaquille O’Neal is one of basketball’s all-time most dominant players, and one of the most interesting personalities that the game has ever seen. His legendary career spanned 19 years, and it all started when the Orlando Magic took Shaq Diesel with the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft.

Although he never bought Orlando any hardware, he put them on the map. Along with another burgeoning young star named Penny Hardaway, Diesel took Orlando to its first NBA Finals in 1995 and gave them something to believe in, which deserves some gratitude.

Orlando Magic To Make Shaq First Number Retired

Orlando will oblige, and their way of paying homage to one of the greatest players in basketball history is by putting his jersey in the rafters and making sure no one ever dons No. 32 again for the Magic.

Even after he’s retired, Shaq is still making basketball history. Proof that his basketball brand is as good in the hood as his business portfolio is on Wall Street.

Shaq’s honor was revealed on “Inside the NBA” on TNT when they surprised Shaq live, letting him know his jersey was being retired.

“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple — Shaquille O’Neal,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising No. 32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever.”

Shaq watched a fake video call that showed Martins relaying this message to him during the “Inside the NBA” show.

“I was Victor Wembanyama before him. … You come in and they expect you to turn things around,” O’Neal said after it was announced that the Magic would retire his jersey number. “It was a great four years there. I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself.”

Shaq did indeed make a name for himself. In his time with the Magic he averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks over the course of his four years in Orlando. In those four years with Orlando he arguably produced the best statistics of his career over any other franchise he’s played with.

He was also named an All-Star in all four of his seasons, including his rookie year that saw him win Rookie of the Year.

Of course, in 1996 Shaq left the Magic to join the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would go on to win three championships. He also joined the Miami Heat and won a championship with them, to make his total amount of rings to four.

Along with his championship jewelry, Shaq is a MVP (1999-’00), 15-time All-Star, 14-time All-NBA, two scoring champ, and, among other accolades, he is a Hall Of Famer.

He already has his jersey retired by the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, so Orlando hanging his jersey up only adds to his legacy and how dominant and respected he was on the teams he played for.

Should Dwight Howard’s Jersey Have Been First Orlando Magic Jersey Retired?

The Orlando Magic’s second NBA Finals appearance was less expected than the first. In the 2008-09 season, the basketball world thought the NBA Finals would be an historic first meeting between the game’s best player, Kobe Bryant, and the future of the league, LeBron James.

A young center named Dwight Howard, probably one of the last great post players at that position, derailed everyone’s dream matchup and stuck it to NBA history by leading a band of role players past LeBron’s Cleveland Cavs squad before losing to Los Angeles Lakers super duo, Kobe Bryant and Shaq, in the 2009 Finals (4-1).

Howard was a ferocious defensive force and was more than capable of offensive production. He averaged a double-double in every season in his illustrious 12-year career, which started straight out of high school at 19 and ended abruptly at age 30. Regardless of what people think of Howard’s lifestyle choices or relationships with former players, his accolades show that he was the greatest player in Orlando Magic’s history for the eight seasons he was there.

In the 2009 NBA Finals, Howard averaged 20.3 points and 15.3 boards per game. Toss in 2.6 blocks and you have one of the best to ever do it in the post. Howard is second behind Dennis Rodman in top career rebounding averages since 1973 (12.7). He carried the Orlando Magic’s franchise on his back for a decade. Shaq had Penny, one of the most futuristic players of his era prior to getting hurt.

Howard was a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made eight All-star squads, eight All-NBA selections, five straight All-NBA First Team selections (2008-2012), five NBA All-Defensive selections and led Orlando to three straight Southeast Division titles.

And he found time to win three NBA Community Assist Awards, while being box office and doing things that stars do like win Slam Dunk contests.

When it comes to players who have literally carried a team, even Shaq never had to carry a burden to the magnitude that Howard did in his tenure with the Magic. The disrespect for him across the NBA is disheartening.

And the fact that he hasn’t been honored properly in Orlando and they decided to give Shaq — who had a cup of coffee with the team if we are being honest — the honor of a jersey retirement before Howard is definitely questionable. This doesn’t take anything away from Shaquille O’Neal, who needs no introduction or co-signs.