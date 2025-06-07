“Grab A Cigarette and Towel”: Michael Beasley Talking Spicy After Beating Big 3 Teammate Lance Stephenson In Heated $100K 1-On-1 Matchup

Former NBA players Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson each did a great job of selling their highly anticipated 1v1 matchup which took place on Friday night. With the (31-21) win Beasley takes home the $100K and plenty of bragging rights. Leading up to the battle, the always outspoken Beasley made some very raunchy and odd comments towards Stephenson in a sit down on The Next Chapter’s YouTube channel.

“If you stop, I’m spinning. I’mma teach you while I’m sexing you the f–k up. This is consensual. Get a bigger shirt, ‘cause I’mma be in that mfer,” Beasley warned.

“I ain’t wearing no shirt,” Stephenson replied.

“Cool, better. Get to them nipples,” Beasley answered.

But those comments pale in comparison to what the former Kansas State Wildcats star spewed in the aftermath of Friday night’s battle.

Beasley With A Kim K Reference

As the dust settled from the mostly one-sided win by the man affectionately known as B-Easy, the walking bucket didn’t hesitate to disappoint with his Instagram post.

“Great game bro. I love you to the moon and back, now grab a cigarette and a towel. We made a s*xtape Kim K would envy,” Beasley wrote.

Stephenson, who’s been called Born Ready since his high school days ,has yet to respond. But it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to muster up anything to top that word play by Beasley.

B-Easy And Born Ready Are Big 3 Teammates

In retirement from NBA careers that spanned 10 seasons for both, with Beasley playing for seven teams and Stephenson eight, they’re now teammates. The two are members of legendary rapper and entertainment mogul Ice Cube’s Big 3 league.

They’ll join forces this season as teammates on the Miami 305 team after they chose Stephenson No. 1 overall in this year’s Big 3 draft.