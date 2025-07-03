‘These Girls Be Wearing Lace Fronts Like Durags’: Ice Cube Ends Big3 Podcast After Michael Beasley Came For Black Women’s Wigs

Michael Beasley was in his usual unpredictable and candid form on a Big3 podcast featuring Ice Cube and Dwight Howard. Somehow Beasley took the conversation in another direction and the group started discussing lace fronts.

Beasley said women wear them like durags and really flipped the show upside down when he asked “what you think that sh*t smells like?”

”Bro you know these girls be wearing lace front like durags,” Beasley blurted.

Ice Cube, always in favor of freedoms of speech, but also understanding the ramifications of offending a portion of his 3v3 league’s fan and consumer base, squashed that direction of conversation before it could crash into a head ache.

”Hold on… Alright. That’s it,” Cube said as he uneasily inched toward the microphone to take control of the conversation.

“That ends this episode of “3s and 1s” here from Miami,” Cube continued as he started to wish his guests a fair well amidst chaos.

Beasley had everyone cracking up, including NBA reporter Chris Haynes, who also couldn’t contain his laughter.

Social Media Reacts To Michael Beasley Lace Front Stunner

Social media also got a kick out of Beasley doing what he usually does and talking crazy, as well as the reaction from the panel.

“Is he lying,” asked one fan interested in knowing what it smelled like under those lace fronts that are worn like everyday.

Others felt sorry for Cube that he’s trying to have a legit conversation and Beasley won’t let that happen.

“Cube like ‘yall not about to phucc my money up’ lmao,” said one fan.

“Ice Cube had to big homie the podcast and end that shit expeditiously,” said another.

Big3 Added Former NBA Players With Personality

The additions of Michael Beasley and Dwight Howard to Big3 League has afforded Ice Cube two former NBA players who were respected for their high level of talents, were both polarizing during their careers and embroiled in controversies during retirement while also staying popular and being enterprising to a degree.



Whether it’s staged fights, stunning plays or captivating interviews or shocking sound bites that go viral, both Howard and Beasley are a benefit for the league, now in its eighth season. Cube just has to make sure that pushing the envelope for entertainment doesn’t hurt his bottom line.

Then again, you can never have to much publicity.