‘He Took PEDs To Bring The Old PG Back’: Shaq Scolds Sixers Star Paul George For Failed Drug Test, While Fans Say Mental Health Is an Excuse

Philadelphia Sixers star Paul George has been playing well since returning from injury. With the strong play of rising stars Tyrese Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecombe, as well as the rebirth of former MVP Joel Embiid, the Sixers (27-21) look like true contenders in the Eastern Conference again.

Paul George Violated League Anti-Drug Policy

Unfortunately, the Sixers will have to compete for the next 25 games without George who was suspended for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. The nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection says he accidentally took something to help combat mental health issues and that’s what caused the failed drug test. NBA legend Shaquille O’ Neal isn’t buying George’s excuse and called him out on it.

"We don't need any player suffering from mental health … but this sounds fishy."



Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA panel break down Paul George’s 25-game suspension and what it means for the Sixers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/KfCVC198HO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2026

Shaq Gon Shaq: Calls Out Paul George For Failing Drug Test

Speaking on “Inside The NBA” on ESPN, O’Neal the four-time NBA champion, didn’t hold back when talking about George’s major hiccup.

“You know they gave us a booklet on what to do, what not to do. They give us a booklet. They also give you, inside the booklet, how long it takes to get rid of something. So, I don’t want to elaborate n what he was doing, but stuff like this should not happen because they give you a booklet. ‘Don’t take this, this and this.’ The letter of the law, do not take any of these things. When you’ve been in the league this long, you know what it is. They test you three, four times a year.” “This is definitely gonna hurt.”

O’Neal is referencing George’s reputation and his importance to the rising Sixers.

Paul George shared a statement following his 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/oCHWa0VDhy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2026

Kenny Smith Says Not So Fast

Smith, a two-time NBA champion with the Houston Rockets, agreed with O’Neal. But he also took a different approach to the matter. Smith said if George really took something to deal with his mental health-related issues, then the league’s suspension may have been too harsh a punishment.

Fans Give Their Take

George’s situation reintroduced the discussion surrounding mental health in sports with fans giving opinions on the matter.

“Mental health matters, but the timing does seem off,” one fan said. “Sounds to me like his mental health is affected by not being the player he used to be and took PEDs to bring the old PG back,” another fan said. “Just like Shag said, you have a list of, that is your guide for knowing what you can, or can’t take, PG, tried to pull a fast one,” another fan quipped. “For real, mental health is no joke. but 25 games? bruh, that’s wild,” another fan mentioned. “Paul George thought he could do something, got caught then blamed a mental health drug,” another fan spewed.

George Signed $212M Contract: Was Playing Well For Sixers

In his most recent performance, George, who signed a $212M contract with the Sixers in January of 2025, had a rewind the clock game going for 32 points including nine threes, which is the second-best mark of his career. George’s playmaking ability will be missed as he’s served as a key connector and reliable multi-level scorer.