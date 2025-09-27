“Sorry Jay-Z We Win Again” | Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Reignites Queens vs Brooklyn Rap Beef With Businessmen Nas And Sean Carter

Iconic rappers Sean Carter aka Jay-Z and Nasir Jones aka Nas haven’t always been cool. The Brooklyn and Queens legendary emcees once had a longstanding beef that began in 1996 when Nas reportedly missed a scheduled studio session for the “Excuse Me Miss” emcee’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt.”



Nas & Jay-Z Rap Beef

The beef carried on until 2005, and played a huge role in both of their careers. Nas gave us hit his diss record “Ether,” while HoV gained notoriety for attacking a rapper as well-known and respected as Nas. Since ending the beef the two have even collaborated on some new music and even performed together on a number of occasions. Their 2021 hit “Sorry Not Sorry” produced by DJ Khaled was further proof that the beef is definitely in the rearview mirror.

#Queens just scored a huge victory — and so did #Nas!



The Hip Hop icon’s $5.5 billion Resorts World project in South Ozone Park advanced significantly after the Community Advisory Committee gave unanimous approval to the plan.



If completed, this development would transform… pic.twitter.com/3RcCVvouae — HOT 97 (@HOT97) September 25, 2025

Beef Reignited? Escobar One Ups Jigga

Now brothers and business partners, the “If I Ruled The World” and “Hard Knock Life” emcees were seemingly once again in a battle, but this time it casino deals being approved (for Nas in Queens) and shutdown (for Jay-Z in Times Square). Nas, the Queens helped his borough secure a $5.5 billion deal for Resorts World Casino, making it the largest deal in the country.

In the aftermath of deal’s announcement, Queens borough President Donovan Richards said this ….

“Sorry, Jay-Z we win again,” in reference to Nas in most people’s opinion winning the rap beef of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Resort World Casino gets approved for a $5.5B expansion in Queens on September 25th 2025. Nas & Kenny Smith are also backing it pic.twitter.com/a847BpjKEZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 26, 2025

Nas Announced Casino Plans In June

Just three months ago, Nas announced his partnership with the Casino brand via video saying this….

“The future is not something you wait for. It’s something you build… We’re committed to Queens and, in Queens, the future is now!”

NBA Legend Joining The Queens Project

Much like Nas, former two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith is also in on the project and “The Jet Center”, “a state-of-the-art sports and media complex that will serve as the centerpiece of the Resorts World Innovation Campus,” according to a press release.

Smith, the longtime co-host of “Inside The NBA on TNT,” has long been about giving back to the community that raised him. In addition to the aforementioned “Jet Center, Smith has launched the Kenny “The Jet” Smith Academy, who’s prime objective is to train and mentor any young and aspiring basketball.