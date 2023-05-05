Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Tense Moment When He Got The Alert “Shaquil’s Daughter Dies In Pool”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his family are going through a horrific tragedy, as his two-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in an accident earlier this week. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he had a tense moment when he received a Google alert on his phone that said, ‘Shaquil’s daughter dies in pool.’

“It hit me harder yesterday because I got the Google alerts,” O’Neal said on “The Big Podcast.” “So, anything ‘Shaquille’ pops up … So, I’m getting on my phone, and it says ‘Shaquil’s daughter dies in pool.’ So, I’m taught not to panic first. I didn’t get no calls or no texts. And then I opened it up [the alert] and was like ‘Damn.’ I immediately jumped in the DM [direct message] and told him I was sorry for his loss. I can’t imagine that one, brother. I really can’t.”

O’Neal has four children with ex-wife Shaunie, including daughters Amirah and Me’arah. He also has a daughter, Taahirah, from a previous relationship.

Tampa police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning about a child falling into a pool at the Barrett residence. Arrayah was taken to the hospital, life-saving measures were taken, but she was pronounced dead.

The police say no foul play is suspected and it is simply a tragic incident.

Jordanna Barrett Breaks Her Silence

Barrett’s wife Jordanna is the first person from the family to make a statement. She posted a picture of Arrayah on Instagram with a heartbreaking caption.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

The family just celebrated Arrayah’s second birthday last month.

Death is difficult to grieve, but it is especially so when it involves young children. Arrayah didn’t have the opportunity to even experience childhood fully, much less grow into an adult and attempt to realize her hopes and dreams.

Barrett and Jordanna, have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah. Arrayah was born two months after Barrett and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In 2021 Barrett signed a four year contract worth up to $72 million with $36 million guaranteed.

Drowning Is A Leading Cause Of Death For Young Children

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause of death for children aged 5 to 14. There are an estimated 11 deaths per day from drowning in the United States.