The Stories You Never Want To Report | Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns In Pool At Family’s Tampa Home

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, tragically drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s Tampa home Sunday morning, according to reports.

Shaquil Barrett's 2 year old daughter, Arrayah drowned today while swimming at their family pool in South Florida.



Prayers to Shaquil and his family and may Arrayah rest in peace.



Tampa police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. about a child falling into a pool. Arrayah was taken to the hospital, life saving measures were taken but she was pronounced dead.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tampa police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing, no foul play is suspected.

Shaq Barrett And Family

Barrett and his wife Jordanna, have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah. Arrayah was born two months after Barrett and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In 2021 Barrett signed a four year contract worth up to $72 million with $36 million guaranteed.

Barrett is in his fifth season with the Bucs. His 2022 season was ended when he suffered a torn Achilles in a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the season with 31 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in eight starts.

He was signed as a free agent by the Bucs in 2019, Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and was named an All-Pro and to his first Pro Bowl.

Barrett met Jordanna at church while he was a prep student at Boys Town in Nebraska. The couple married young and by 22 their first three kids were born.

Barrett A Family Man

In 2019 Jordanna spoke about how loving Shaq is as a husband and father.

“He knew where he came from, and he did not want that for his children,” Jordanna told The Athletic. “He wants to give the kids a life he never had.”

This is a heartbreaking incident for the Barrett family. This will be an extremely difficult situation to grieve and put into perspective. Arrayah was so young and the accident so tragic. They’ve lost a daughter and a sister.

Barrett’s former teammate Leonard Fournette tweeted support.

“In this game all we take away is the Money, Memories, and friendships Shaq I love you brother praying for you one of the best guys I’ve ever met God send your hands over his family at this time.”

Bucs former QB Tom Brady posted a picture of Barrett, Jordanna and the four kids on his Instagram Story with the caption “The Brady’s love you,” with a series of praying emojis.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause of death for children aged 5 to 14. There are an estimated 11 deaths per day from drowning in the United States.