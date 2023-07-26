Shaquil Barrett Cleared For Training Camp Amidst Life’s Toughest Challenges

There are no real words to describe the amount of strength that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has to have to be cleared for training camp after everything he’s endured since last season.

Barrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon in week 8 of the season and hasn’t played since then. He not only had to persevere through a gruesome injury such as a torn Achilles, but then he lost his 2-year-old daughter Arrayah when she drowned at their family pool in April. The physical pain alone is hard, but then to stack the amount of emotional pain on top of that for the 30-year-old is unimaginable.

Barrett Returning To NFL Action With Heavy Heart

Barrett has been cleared to practice by medical staff, but, on top of practice, his presence in the organization has inspired tons of teammates and staff. This is also a perfect example of the type of resilient man he is, and his peers have taken notice.

ESPN quoted defensive end William Gholston, who recently re-signed with the Bucs and also had nothing but high praise for the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

“I know Shaq is an amazing man. I’ve talked to him as well, learned and grew so much from him,” Gholston said. “I know it’s a really hard thing that he’s going through. Words can’t express it, but it should show the kind of man that I know he is, that everybody else is getting to see.”

Barrett, who won a Super Bowl with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and the Denver Broncos in 2016, would’ve been a huge loss to the Bucs entering their season had he decided to retire or delay his comeback.

He is a very valuable veteran who tallied 10 sacks in 2021 last time he played a near-full season.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht also understands how important Barrett is to this organization and how strong he is.

“I’ll be honest with you — I can’t speak to the journey he’s been on,” general manager Jason Licht said. “I haven’t been in those shoes. Amazing what he and his family have, the resolve that they have, and the toughness that they all have. [His wife] Jordanna has been a true fighter and Shaq is just an amazing person, as we all know. That whole family’s amazing and I can’t say that I would be in the same position that they are if that happened. They’re a true inspiration to all of us.” Licht said to ESPN.