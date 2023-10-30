Body Of Lower East Side Prep Hoops Player Pulled Out Of East River, Parents Believe He Was “Dared” To Jump Into The Water

The body of Lower East Side Preparatory High School basketball player, Kavion Brown Godfrey, was discovered on Friday Oct. 27, according to reports. Brown went missing on Friday Oct. 20, and his family believe he was dared into jumping into the body of water. His family identified the body and funeral arrangements are being planned.

Where Was Kavion Supposed To Be When He Entered The East River?

On the day of his disappearance, Godfrey’s parents said, a man who identified himself as a coach asked for permission to bring their son to a Lower East Side Prep soccer game. Somehow Kavion ended up at the river with other kids.

Brown allegedly entered into the water off East River Park in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan just after 4 p.m. local time on Oct, 20. His family and local police say they believe he was dared to get into the water.

An NYPD spokesperson previously told news outlets that Kavion said, “Look what I can do,” to his friends when he went into the river. He was then swept away by a current, according to police.

The Godfrey’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein said the family is looking for answers from the New York City Department of Education.

Whose Fault?

“The first question this family wants an answer to is, was there a responsibility on the Department of Education which was breached?”

This is a tragic story and one with a lot of questions. Presumably if a coach called or showed up at the Godfrey’s home, it would be easy to figure out who he is and get more details about the game he was taking them to, and why those kids never made it there.

Was there negligence on the part of the alleged coach?

As far as Kavion getting into the water. Kids test limits and boundaries often. Unfortunately testing limits can have deadly consequences. If it is true that he was dared by one of the other kids, it’s unclear what recourse the Godfreys would have.

A GoFundMe established for Kavion’s family with a stated goal of $15,000, has raised $12,150 as of Sunday.

“A light, loving son, protective big brother, adventurous, curious, life-loving, full of spirit–these are some of the words to describe Kavion. Kavion’s smile lit up a room and he offered it to us so freely. Kavion loved being active and took his responsibilities very seriously, among them being a loving big brother. Kavion leaped at the opportunity to support and make others’ loads lighter. Kavion and his brothers are deeply loved and guided by their parents Donnell and Laquana, who live for their boys, and not a moment passes that they aren’t covered in that love and protection,” was the caption on the GoFundMe page.

Kavion was 13, and is survived by his three younger brothers, his mother Laquana, and his father Donnell Godfrey.