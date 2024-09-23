“I’m Always Going To Look In The Mirror” | What A Week For Panthers QB Bryce Young. Former No. 1 Pick Loses Girlfriend To NBA Star Tyrese Maxey And Watches Backup Lead Team To First Win

Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, hasn’t had a great start to his NFL career. The Heisman Trophy-winning signal-caller, who broke all kinds of records in his two seasons as the starter of the Alabama Crimson Tide, is just 2-16 in 18 career starts.

That record, along with some very below average play, is the reason Young was benched in favor of NFL journeyman Andy Dalton.



Carolina Panthers fans are suggesting that Bruce Young’s struggles can also be attributed to the fact that his girlfriend allegedly left him for NBA star Tyrese Maxey. (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Bryce Young’s Girlfriend Myra Gordon Left Him For NBA Star Tyrese Maxey

Adding insult to injury is Young also reportedly lost his girlfriend, Myra Gordon as well. Gordon was seen sitting with Philadelphia Sixers star Tyrese Maxey during last Monday night’s Eagles-Falcons game in Philadelphia.

The shot of Gordon with Maxey in many ways could be symbolic of the regression we’ve seen from Young in his first two games of the 2024 season.

Bryce dodged a bullet — Dale Harvick (@crappyassparts) September 23, 2024

In those games, Young went 31-56 for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. His 4.4 yards per completion ranked dead last in the league, as the Panthers were blown out both weeks by a combined score of 73-13. Toward the end of the team’s 26-3 Week 2 loss to the Chargers, Young looked like he wanted to cry, and then to see his ex on television the next night only added to the situation.

Young Takes Benching In Stride

One thing that made Young so appealing as a prospect was his maturity and how he never makes excuses or places blame on others. Despite plenty of blame to go around for the team’s struggles, which resulted in his benching, in typical Young fashion he put the onus on him and his play.

TRENDING: #Panthers QB Bryce Young’s girlfriend Myra Gordon is now dating #NBA star Tyrese Maxey.



Gordon previously dated Shedeur Sanders & Jalen Green.



(📸 @TotalProSports) pic.twitter.com/XgZSOoKPgg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 20, 2024

“I draw confidence from the Lord, I’m very blessed and I’m grateful for this challenge, not an ideal start, but God is everything for a reason,” he told reporters at the team’s practice facility last week. “I have faith in that.” “Last year and these first two games for the most part every snap has hit my hands and I didn’t do enough with it at the end of the day. I take accountability for that. There are plays and a long list of things that I wish I was better at and I’m going to continue to work and grow and be better at them. I’m always going to look in the mirror. “If I went out there and played better, and we won games, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he said.

That type of attitude in the midst of a tumultuous situation is exactly why there’s a place for Young in the league.

The question that remains is will it happen in Carolina?

Bryce Young this season: 0 TD

Andy Dalton in one half: 3 TD pic.twitter.com/LAkhery4Y3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2024

Veteran Andy Dalton Shines In Panthers First Win

After two weeks of paltry and uninspired play with Young under center, the Panthers looked like a different team with Dalton under center. The offense played with a fervor not seen with Young at the helm, and even the play calling was better. In the game Dalton went 26 of 37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 114 yards, and new wideout Diontae Johnson chipped in with 122 yards receiving and one touchdown in the team’s huge 36-22 road win at the listless Las Vegas Raiders.

The team looked like they had a new lease on life Sunday, and it was without Young at QB. From the jump this hasn’t been a good fit for him, and with his ex moving on, just maybe it’s time for him to do so as well.

Panthers Have Received Trade Offers For Young Already

Per ESPN, several teams have reached out to the Panthers to get a feeler as to what it would take to trade for the embattled former No. 1 overall pick.

Related: ‘His Story Is Far From Finished’: Baker Mayfield Knows What Bryce Young Is Experiencing With David Tepper’s Inept Panthers Franchise (theshadowleague.com)

While those details haven’t been revealed, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on as the season progresses, and especially as the trade deadline approaches. If Dalton continues to play well it’s very likely the Bryce Young experiment in Carolina could be over, and for his sake that may not be a bad thing.