‘His Story Is Far From Finished’: Former No.1 Pick Baker Mayfield Knows Benched QB Bryce Young Can’t Succeed Without “The Pieces Around You”

The Carolina Panthers are awful, and it begins at the top. Team owner David Tepper has shown an unfortunate resemblance to former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder in how he runs a franchise.



His emotional decisions are eerily reminiscent of what the aforementioned Snyder did in Washington for 24 seasons.



Snyder’s reign killed a flagship NFL franchise, and while the Panthers aren’t in that shape, they had a pretty good thing going until Tepper purchased the team in 2018.



Carolina Panthers Worst Team In NFL Since Dave Tepper Took Over

Since Tepper became owner the team is 31-70 (worst in NFL) over that time frame.



They’ve also been through six coaches, including three interim ones, with current head coach Dave Canales making it seven. This awful leadership is also ruining the career of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who looks nothing like the guy who led Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in his first season as a starter as a sophomore. Things have gotten so bad in Carolina that Young has been benched in favor of longtime quarterback Andy Dalton.

But it’s really not Young’s fault for the debacle in Charlotte.

Baker Mayfield was asked about Bryce Young's benching in Carolina, and he explained how tough playing quarterback is, especially when the supporting cast isn’t great.



"His story is far, far from finished."



Baker played in Carolina, is a former No. 1 pick and eventually bounced… pic.twitter.com/4iLBfHNPmP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2024

Baker Mayfield Feels Young’s Pain

Since the Panthers drafted Young he’s never really been given an opportunity to succeed, and the main reason is the aforementioned Tepper’s erratic and emotional decision-making.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield who’s had his share of ups and downs in the league knows what its’s like to have a team give up on you. It happened in Cleveland and Carolina before he landed on his feet in Tampa Bay, where he turned a one-year prove-it deal into a three-year, $115 million extension. So if anyone understands what Young is going through it’s Mayfield, and he expounded on it Wednesday.

“Obviously, mine didn’t happen in the same time frame as Bryce, but quarterback’s hard,” Mayfield told reporters. “Especially for young guys when you’re not surrounded with the pieces, you’re not given the opportunity to have success. A lot of the time, guys have the talent, they might have the brains, but they’re don’t have the right opportunity, the right fit. I’m sitting here right now in a way better fit than the other places I’ve been. That’s not to put the other teams down, but it’s a matter of the pieces around you, the coaches. For Bryce, I could relate to this, it’s about finding that belief within yourself again. He’ll get it. His story is far, far from finished.”

Words of maturity from Mayfield, who’s used his struggles for the betterment of his now prospering career. He’s also correct about the lack of talent around Young, he experienced that early on in Cleveland and during his stint in Carolina as well.

Baker had some words of encouragement for Bryce Young after the Panthers benched him 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WiGxKAk01Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2024

What’s Next For Young?

Since his 2023 arrival Young hasn’t had many flash moments. The diminutive quarterback is just (2-16) in 18 career starts, with just over 3,100 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 68 times in those games, which is just under four per game. While, the team’s struggles aren’t solely on him, he could play a little better.

That’s why players are picked so high, they’re expected to raise the play of his teammates, and that’s something Young hasn’t been able to do thus far.

The aforementioned Canales says the team isn’t thinking about trading Young, and that he still believes in him despite his current circumstances.

“Absolutely,” Canales told reporters on Wednesday. “This is a developmentally minded program. The development didn’t stop. Every rep he’s out there, we’re evaluating the whole thing. Having conversations, and continuing to push all of our guys, including Bryce, to take the next step. Every day is a growth possibility and opportunity. So we’re fully committed to that.”

Canales Helped Save Mayfield, Can He Save Young?

Prior to becoming the Panthers head coach, Canales was the offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers. In 2023 Mayfield enjoyed the best season of his career as he racked up career highs in yards, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns and quarterback rating. That type of play helped the Buccaneers win one playoff game and nearly advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The hope in Carolina has to be Canales did it once, he can do it again.

But can he?

Maybe, if Young isn’t too far gone already.