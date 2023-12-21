High Five Black QBs Entering Week 16 | Bryce Young Captures Signature Moment Of A Struggle Rookie Season

With just three regular season games left in the NFL season it’s that time to rank our top melanated quarterbacks after Week 15.

Bryce Young, Panthers

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has had a pretty miserable rookie season. From his offensive line getting him killed (54 sacks allowed) which is fourth-worst in the league to having his head coach, quarterbacks coach and running backs coach fired in late November, it’s been quite a tumultuous first season for Young. While there hasn’t been much to get excited about, Sunday’s 9-7 walkoff win was something to get excited about.

Young led the Panthers on a game-winning drive to knock off the then-NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons. In the win Young went 18 of 24 for 167 yards with zero touchdowns, but he also didn’t have any turnovers. Following the win an elated Young told reporters this in his postgame interview.

“Really, we’re just all happy. There’s a lot of joy for sure.”



Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

With the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs mired in a rare two-game losing streak, the reigning MVP and SB MVP stepped up and led his team to a 27-17 road win at the New England Patriots. Mahomes was his usual self passing, for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

But, he once again threw two interceptions, neither his fault, as once again his wide receivers dropped multiple balls, bringing their league-leading total to 33. Now at 9-5, a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas will give K.C. its eighth consecutive AFC West title, and sixth consecutive in the Mahomes era.

This season Mahomes has passed for 3,703 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.



Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Some weeks you can’t measure Jackson’s effect by stats. In Sunday’s 23-7 road win at the Jaguars that was the case as Jackson passed for 171 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 97 yards. But it was more about how he controlled the game with his play, and that allowed the team to control the clock, rushing for over 258 yards.

With the win the 11-3 Ravens clinched the AFC’s first playoff berth and are one win closer to clinching home field advantage in the AFC.

Jackson told the postgame scrum of reporters, “We’re just getting started.”

Jordan Love, Packers

Albeit in a 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers, Love was very good. The former Utah State standout who’s gotten better each week this season, went 29-39 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth game this season with at least 250 yards passing.

The Packers’ playoffs hopes are probably a long shot but the one good thing about the season is Love has grown and blossomed. With over 3,300 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Love looks the part, and that should give the Packers faithful some real hope going forward.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

The Broncos were manhandled in a 42-17 rout at the Lions, but Wilson was once again solid. The savvy veteran went 18-for-32 for 223 yards and one touchdown. While the images of head coach Sean Payton berating the future Hall of Famer on the sidelines are still fresh in everyone’s mind, Wilson’s play is a huge reason the team has come from 1-5 to now 7-7.

This season Wilson has passed for over 2,800 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.