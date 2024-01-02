Panthers Owner David Tepper Throws Drink On Jaguars Fans | Not Even Daniel Snyder Stooped To That Level

The Carolina Panthers are a mess.



After drafting former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023, things were reportedly looking up.







That could be nothing further from the truth with the team sitting at 2-14, which is the worst record in the NFL.

Team owner David Tepper has quickly earned the reputation around the league as being impulsive with no real plan for success. He fired former head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games and a 1-10 start, further displaying his hasty decision-making.



The team has gone 1-4 since then, following Sunday’s ugly 26-0 road loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

David Tepper Throws Drink On Fan

During that loss Tepper got into a verbal spat with Jaguars fans, and for some odd reason the billionaire owner thought it would be justifiable to toss a drink on those fans.



The video has gone viral, and now we await the punishment that will come down from the league office concerning Tepper.

What Should Happen To Tepper?

On Sunday evening the league released a statement on the incident…

“The league said it is “aware of the video,” but it has “no further comment at the time,” per Pro Football Talk.

As with any situation of that magnitude, you can expect the NFL to keep everything close to the best until a through investigation into the incident is completed.



Regardless of how bad the incident looks, Tepper is a league owner and has a significant amount of influence. In fact, the best recourse for the offenses fans would be too hit the billionaire in his pockets.



Carolina Panthers Owner Has A History Of Impulsive Behavior

It was latest in a long line of bad decisions by the Panthers owner since he purchased the franchise in 2018.



The league needs to reprimand Tepper as they would if any fan was to do the same thing.

Tepper could be charged with assault and battery, and hit with a civil suit in the court of law. He didn’t throw a punch, so in many facets of the law tossing a drink at someone would be considered as aggravated assault minus the battery.



Either way he could be coughing up some bucks and will most likely face a suspension from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s front offices.



Tepper Is Making Us Forget About Daniel Snyder

During his tenure the team has had six consecutive losing seasons and carries a paltry 31-67 record under his ownership.

He’s also fired three coaches in-season, the aforementioned Reich as well as Ron Rivera in 2019 and Matt Rhule last season.



It’s been sad to watch a Panthers franchise that had such success with Cam Newton running the show, become a doormat who threw a rookie quarterback to the wolves this season.

Tepper is doing everything in his power to make us forget about the disastrous 24-year run former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder had in the DMV.





Tepper isn’t there yet, but he’s definitely looking the part just six years into his reign.