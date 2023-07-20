“I Think You Have To Be Happy Snyder Is Leaving” | Former Washington Head Coach Jay Gruden Buries Owner Daniel Snyder’s “Asinine” Ways, Praises Pending Sale Of Franchise

The Washington Commanders are set to be sold on Thursday, with the league’s finance committee set to formally approve the deal on Thursday. Then on Friday the owners will approve the sale, removing owner Daniel Snyder from ownership for the first time since 1999 when he purchased the franchise.

With the impending sale just about complete, one of Snyder’s ten head coaches in his 24-years as owner, Jay Gruden, recently talked about the sale. During a recent appearance on the “Kevin Sheehan Podcast,” Gruden was pretty transparent about Snyder and things changing guard.

“I think you have to be happy [Snyder is leaving], without a doubt,” opened Jay Gruden.

Gruden Speaks On Team Moving Forward

Following Gruden’s opening statement, Sheehan asked Gruden to elaborate on Snyder’s tumultuous tenure as the team’s owner.

“I think moving forward with a new owner will be very beneficial for this organization,” Gruden answered. “I just think Dan made it too much about himself. As far as trying to put his stamp on the team by picking the players and coaches.”

Gruden, just like every other Washington head coach during Snyder’s tenure, didn’t fare too well going 35-49-1 a .421 win percentage. Gruden also mentioned that Snyder was a micromanager of sorts and often intervened in the team’s drafts, picking players he wanted. That’s something that bothered Gruden heavily, as it should’ve, as Snyder wasn’t anywhere near qualified to do so.

“He wasn’t experienced enough in the business to make those decisions,” Gruden said of Snyder. “He didn’t put in the work. For him to [choose players] in the draft is asinine. He didn’t put the work in. He didn’t watch the players. He didn’t go to the meetings. He didn’t go to the scouts meeting.”

Gruden Says Snyder Different Than Bengals Owner Mike Brown

Prior to coming to Washington as the head coach in 2014, Gruden was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati under then head coach Marvin Lewis. There Gruden saw how Bengals owner Mike Brown operated and differed from Snyder. Brown is a football lover and does all the behind-the-scenes work, per Gruden, something Snyder will never be mistaken for.

“Mike Brown, when I was with the Cincinnati Bengals, sat in meetings, watched the film, put in work. When he made a decision, it was based upon what he saw, what he took in from coaches and the scouts. So I responded that.”

In so many words, Gruden respected Brown for his work ethic, and Snyder not so much.

Maybe what Gruden is saying is the reason why the Washington franchise went a disappointing 164-220 with a 2-6 playoff record under Snyder.

It also shows why the team had 27 QBs and just six playoff appearances over his tenure, pretty much tearing down a once proud franchise and fan base.