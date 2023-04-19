‘Bye Dan, Tasting Like 23 Years Of Bitterness’ | Local DMV Brewery Creates IPA To Commemorate Dan Snyder Selling The Commanders. Is Snyder Most Hated Owner Ever? 

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is finally selling the team after 23 tumultuous seasons. The once proud franchise has become a shell of its former self with Snyder at the helm, and the fans in and around the DMV can’t wait to see him exit stage left.

In honor of a brand new owner being in place in the coming weeks, the Old Ox Brewery located in Ashburn, Virginia, and about five minutes from the team’s training facility has created an IPA to commemorate the joyous occasion.

The “Bye Dan” IPA, which debuted on Friday with 350 cases, sold out in just 15 minutes.

The owner of the brewery, Chris Burns talked about why he created the drink.

“We are a community-focused brewery, and when we see opportunities for a community celebration, we really want to embrace that. They’re a big part of the brewery. And frankly, it’s just felt like there’s been this gray cloud over the team the last 23, 24 years. That cloud was lifted last week.”

That’s when Snyder reached to sell the team to the budding group of Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson for $6 billion. Since then D.C. native Brian Davis has entered into the bidding war with a reported $7 billion bid.

The IPA Name Is Very Fitting

The IPA — India pale ale — fits with the bittersweet feeling that has been cast over the team fanbase for the last 23 seasons. It’s been nothing but doom-and-gloom, and the taste of an IPA is just like that, as Burns explained.

“IPAs are traditionally a bitter style. And we’ve kind of associated Dan’s reign over the team as a bitter period in Commanders history,” Burns said. “It’s kind of like your mouth has taken a vacation. So from our perspective, it represented this new beginning for the team.”

Old Ox Brewery Isn’t First To Take Shot On Snyder

In 2019, as the team started the season 1-8, Harpers Ferry Brewery in Loudoun County, Virginia, released an IPA titled “Sell The Team.” It was a plea to get Snyder to sell the franchise then, and although it took four more years, he’s now in the midst of finally stepping aside.

Tomorrow will be the release of Sell The Team! This double west coast IPA finished at 9.5% to get you through another dreadful Sunday. Bitter and slightly disappointing like a day at fedex field! #httr #selltheteam #ipa #bitter #hops #locoaletrail #fedexfield #dansnyder pic.twitter.com/SyRkvdqGvV — HarpersFerryBrewing (@HFBrewingBeer) November 5, 2019

That one also sold well, but it wasn’t as commemorative as this one, because this time it comes with a sale of the franchise.