‘Yep, They Say He Is Dating One Of Diddy’s Daughters’ | Prince Bryce James And D’Lila Combs the Next Young Power Couple?

NBA superstar LeBron James and rap/business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are two of the best to ever do it in their professions.

With James still putting up amazing numbers at age 39, and Diddy still making hits and staying above the gossip at the age of 54, the two seem to be getting better with age. James is a father of three, sons Bronny and Bryce, and daughter Zhuri. While Diddy is a father of seven, including twin 16-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

Sierra Canyon Celebrity High School

Bryce and Diddy’s twin girls all attend the popular Sierra Canyon school that rapper Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remove his children from. The school located in Chatsworth, California, has become the educational institution where many of Hollywood’s biggest stars send their children. Not only are the James and Combs children students at the school, per reports, Bryce is dating one of them.

Bryce James 3ball. GOOD.



Sierra Canyon leads St. Joseph 37-32 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/ML4CuVu2hw — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 29, 2024

Bryce Loves To Dance On TikTok

Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, James has become pretty popular for doing social media videos with all the new trending dances. James’ latest video dance done via his TikTok account was also uploaded to Hollywood Unlocked. In the video was also one of Diddy’s twin daughters. Now, it’s hard to tell which one it was, Jessie or D’Lila, but one fan quickly let it be known on X that Bryce is definitely dating Diddy’s daughter.

“Yep, they say he is dating one of Diddy’s daughters.”

Interesting, since Diddy’s twins are identical it’s hard to tell. This isn’t the first time Diddy’s daughters have been pictured or in a video with James, and a picture from October gives us a little more insight as to which one Bryce is reportedly dating.

SLAYYY! Jessie and D’Lila Combs looking amazing for Galore 💕 pic.twitter.com/ruvK2sE1bU — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 15, 2023

Bryce Took D’Lila To Homecoming

Bryce and D’Lila have likely been dating for a while, but his latest dance video seemed to spark the conversation. Back in October there was the talk when the two went to Sierra Canyon’s homecoming and posed for pics together. The 6-foot-6 hooper and youngest son of LBJ smiled with his arm around D’Lila’s waist as the two took photos with twin Jessie and her date, the school’s starting quarterback Nicholas “Boogie” Johnson who’s James’ close friend.

It’s just two 16-year-olds enjoying being young. But, being the son and daughter of such legendary lore, it was only a matter of time before it became a story.

Bryce Just Finished Junior Season

The junior helped lead the Trailblazers to a 26-4 record and to the second-round of the CIF playoffs, where there were blown up by rival Harvard-Westlake 72-38. Unlike his older brother Bronny, Bryce is more of a role player, whereas Bronny was one of the main catalysts in his final two seasons at Sierra Canyon.

Heading into his senior season, James is a three-star recruit who’s the 156th-ranked player overall and the 22nd-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class.