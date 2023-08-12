Bryce James Is Rebranding! Transfers High Schools To Reach Higher In The Shadow Of Bronny

Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, is transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, per multiple sources.

After his first practice with the Knights on Wednesday, the 16-year-old shooting guard stated as much via social media. James spent his first and second years playing basketball at powerhouse Sierra Canyon with his older brother, Bronny James.

Bronny, who committed to USC in April, recently suffered a cardiac arrest in late July during a USC basketball practice. He is recovering from cardiac arrest and was recently seen on social media playing the piano and going out to eat with his family.

Bryce’s Way

It isn’t exactly clear what caused this traumatic event to happen to Bronny, but he is taking some time to fully recover before hitting the basketball court again.

On the other hand, Bryce nearly transferred to Campbell Hall to play basketball there before he unenrolled from Campbell Hall High School by Wednesday, as the transition there didn’t work out, according to Sports Illustrated.

Bryce practiced with Notre Dame that same day, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryce isn’t alone at Notre Dame High School either. Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P, is also already at Notre Dame. According to ESPN, Miller is a 4-star prospect who committed to Houston’s 2024 recruiting class two years ago.

Bryce has been making a name for himself in the high school basketball world, as he hit a massive growth spurt, formerly listed as 5 feet 6 back in 2021 when he was 14 years old. At 16, he is now 6 feet 6, outgrowing his brother Bronny, who is only 6 feet 3 as an 18-year-old.

That was just his first shocking development before he added some athleticism to his game, beginning to dunk the ball consistently, showing that his hops are for real.

Next Up: Bryce James

On top of his physical development, his actual play on the court has turned some heads, as he was able to show that he could go toe-to-toe with some of the top players in his class and high school, matching up with players such as Cameron Boozer, Mercy Miller, Kiyan Anthony, and Cooper Flagg.

Bryce James currently sits as the No. 14 ranked shooting guard in the nation and the 102nd ranked player overall in the country, according to 247sports. But, much like his older brother, Bryce will be looking to make tall strides in his last two years to jump through the rankings and garner more interest from top schools. He’s hoping winning and improving at Notre Dame can do the trick.