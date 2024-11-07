‘Our Locker Room Is Our Safe Space’: Fred VanVleet Expresses Same Violated Feelings As Paul George And Draymond Green About Weird Reporters In Locker Room 

In light of Joel Embiid‘s three-game suspension for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes due to less-than-tactful references the reporter made to Embiid’s family in an article, media etiquette in the locker room has become a topic of discussion in the NBA lately.

Players not only have to be leery of what kind of story a reporter is writing, but also, they don’t have much control over who enters the locker room, how serious a journalist they are and what level of experience they have dealing with players.

First it was Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George who questioned how a player’s privacy is often compromised by locker room media. George’s comments were piggybacked by the always outspoken and often controversial Draymond Green.

Both parties agree wholeheartedly that reporters have too much access to players seeking some moments of privacy both pregame and postgame. Joining George and Green in the fight against this very thing is Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet who had quite a lot to say about the locker room malpractice.

In a recent interview with reporters, the aforementioned VanVleet told reporters this.

“Your whole a— might be out in somebody’s video while you trying to get dressed. You know what I’m saying. It’s like I don’t necessarily want to see that, you know what I mean? On the internet. But yeah, we might need to reevaluate that one. Know that’s the fact.”

VanVleet’s comments go back to George telling reporters this about how sacred a locker room is suppose to be.

“Our locker room is our safe space.”

Green said it’s the most “non-private” place in the arena.

VanVleet Says Some Reporters Are Weird

One thing VanVleet made sure he did was to show respect for the reporters who come in do their job and leave. It’s the ones that don’t seemingly understand the word tact. Then it’s those who are the real culprits, the reason why these NBA players feel violated at times.

While nothing will likely be done about the current situation, they have voiced their feelings on a sensitive matter for them and the others who may be afraid to speak up.