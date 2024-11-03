“What I’m Going To Do To You…I’m Going To Have To … Live With The Consequences”: After Shoving Reporter In Locker Room Over Article, Is Sixers Star Joel Embiid Crashing Out?

Joel Embiid has been the subject of criticism ever since he performed in this summer’s Olympics Fames in Paris and then failed to clear health protocols to start the NBA season with a Philadelphia 76ers team who invested $212 million in bringing Paul George to Philly and make a real championship run with a healthy Joel Embiid ($192 million) and rising star Tyrese Maxey ($204 million).

The good news is that Embiid was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and he should be back soon. The first week of the season, however, has been rough, as Embiid faced criticism from Stephen A. Smith, Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley and other influential talking heads, and social media was just as relentless and unforgiving in regard to his injury history.

The fact that Philadelphia is 1-4 and yet to see their high-priced “Big Three” on the floor has added to the panic and fan anger. Embiid is only two seasons removed from being named MVP and creating a level of optimism that has led to heartbreak.

Embiid addressed the vitriol that has been spit in his direction, speaking to reporters on Friday, going through a medical history of his sacrifices for the franchise, including breaking his face twice.

“Like that dude, he’s not here, Marcus… I’ve done way too much for this f***ing city to be treated like this.”



~ Joel Embiid frustrated with the Philly media, namely Marcus Hayes for his article where he brought up his son & late brotherpic.twitter.com/3KOVEgk8ZM — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) November 1, 2024

“When I see people saying, ‘he doesn’t want to play,’ I’ve done way too much for this f–king city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that,” Embiid said. “I do think it’s bull—-. … I’ve done way too much for this f—— city to be treated like this. Done way too f—— much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean I’m not trying and not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be here pretty soon.”

What he hasn’t done is bring them anything close to a championship and that is something a player of his stature must deal with.

One columnist who might have crossed the line in his attacks of Embiid is Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who felt Embiid’s wrath after the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Did Joel Embiid Punch Reporter Marcus Hayes?

Early reports alleged that Embiid punched Haynes for referencing his dead brother in an article that was critical of Embiid’s well-documented and poor availability throughout his career.

Now we know it was a shove. It’s still a physical assault, but to Embiid’s defense, bringing tragic family moments to down a player for being injured is nasty work. He just has to be more in control of his emotions. A direct threat to the reporter doesn’t help Embiid’s case as it is being reviewed by the league.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes via NBC Philadelphia. Embiid continued to go postal and started spewing profanity towards Hayes, and even after Haynes offered an apology, Embiid said, “That’s not the f——— first time.”

The situation escalated and Embiid pushed Hayes on the shoulder, before the team’s public relations chief got between them.

Hayes was reportedly already on Embiid’s radar after he wrote a story mentioning the 2022 MVP center’s family, writing:

“Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er.”

Team security asked reporters not to report on the altercation, but Embiid quashed any chance of that happening by responding, “They can do whatever they want,” he said. “I don’t give a (expletive).”

A spokesman for the NBA offered a statement:

“We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation,” a spokesman for the NBA said in a statement.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed that he’s also aware of the situation and is taking it seriously. The organization is “investigating, and have already spoken to the NBA,” Morey said in a statement.

Embiid, 30, hasn’t played a game this season because of left knee injury management. Last season, he played just 39 games, averaging 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 blocks. He played a pivotal role in Team USA’s Olympic journey and was criticized early on for his lack of mobility, which could have been attributed to the fact that he wasn’t healthy enough to be playing in the Olympics with such a critical season for his legacy and the franchise on the horizon.

Makes you question his dedication to winning a championship. Intimidating reporters doesn’t help either.