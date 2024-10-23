‘They’re Looking At US…Naked’ | Sixers Star Paul George Says Some Reporters In The Locker Room Focus On More Than Next Scoop

The 2024 NBA season began last night, and while the Philadelphia Sixers weren’t in action, one of their star players is speaking out on a sometimes controversial topic.



Paul George, the longtime NBA veteran who signed with the Sixers in free agency this summer after spending the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, isn’t a fan of the media being in the locker room following practices and games. The nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA performer spoke about the topic during a recent of the “Podcast P with Paul George” podcast.

During the segment George mentioned that he agrees with NFL players saying they don’t like having the media in their personal space following games. That means when players are getting out of the showers and not clothed with not much more than a towel. The married father of two also mentioned that having the media so close in proximity is his pet peeve.

Paul George calls out a reporter in Washington that would stare at players’ private parts in the locker room



“There was an incident and there was even way back my time of being in the NBA where guys would talk about this situation. There was a reporter in Washington that would… pic.twitter.com/EwLghDWGF2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 22, 2024

George Says Media Scoping Out Player’s Private Parts

“I would say the majority of the locker room, bro, they’re naked,” George said. “We’re in towels, we’re naked, we just got out the shower, and then you have these reporters in there, and they’re not staring at a wall, you know what I mean? They’re looking at us.”

George took it a step further, telling his co-hosts that a certain reporter in Washington “would stare at dudes’ meat while they’re in towels or while they’re changing.”

“I just think it’s our place of privacy. It should be treated as such.”

Sounds like George is speaking on behalf of other players who could very well be feeling the same way but haven’t spoken up on it.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both OUT for Philly's season opener vs. Bucks on Wednesday



Embiid will miss the entire week and PG will be re-evaluated later this week pic.twitter.com/WulVpVMk2Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2024

George Hoping To Help Lead Sixers To First Title Since 1982

Lost in George’s comments is the fact the two-way star was signed by the Sixers in an effort to form a Big Three with him, former MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey. Team president and CEO Daryl Morey was quick to add George, whose skill set should fit seamlessly with Embiid and Maxey as the Sixers under second-year head coach Nick Nurse look to dethrone the defending champion Boston Celtics.

In order to do so, George, who’s out for two to three weeks with a hyperextended knee will need to prove he’s much more durable than he was with the Clippers.

Related: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*–. That’s Just How I Attack The Court Now’| Paul George Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

In his five-year tenure with the Clippers, George was only available for 263 games.