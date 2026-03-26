‘I Kinda Hate How He Does This Stuff And Then Plays Victim’: Pat McAfee Says Dan Orlovsky Can’t Handle Being Challenged On His Outlandish Takes

Things got pretty heated during a recent episode of the “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN. In a segment that featured former NFL quarterback and now analyst Dan Orlovsky, the tension in the studio got pretty thick.

The reason for the tension was Orlovsky’s take that he and many NFL GMs don’t believe that Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza isn’t the top quarterback prospect in this year’s NFL draft. Orlovsky also added there’s no guarantee that the Las Vegas Raiders take Mendoza No. 1 overall. But what made McAfee really fire back was when Orlovsky said Alabama’s Ty Simpson is the best quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.

McAfee Challenges Orlovsky

As the two debated and even traded barbs McAfee asked Orlovsky did the fact that he and Simpson are both represented by CAA have anything to do with his newfound admiration of the Crimson Tide quarterback.

He also wanted to know how Orlovsky could say that Mendoza didn’t show up in big games despite his play in leading the (16-0) national champion Hoosiers to wins over Alabama, Oregon (twice), Ohio State and Miami. In those four games alone Mendoza threw nine touchdowns and just one interception.

Orlovsky Post On X And McAfee Sends Condescending Love

In the aftermath of Orlovsky’s appearance on Tuesday, he took to X to post this on his personal page:

“People Often Forget That Kindness is Free.”

McAfee responded with this on Wednesday’s show:

“We love you, Dan. Dan Orlovsky had a long day on the internet yesterday. We would like everybody to know we love Dan Orlovsky. We birthed Dan Orlovsky. So we actually love Danno. He swam himself right into this one, so that’s on him. But we know Dan. Dan will go back to the tape. Dan will continue to do his thing. We appreciate Dan. We love Dan.” “I kinda hate how he does stuff and then plays victim. I don’t like how that happens,” he added. “But on that note, we love Danno. We love everything about Danno. And Danno genuinely believes everything he’s saying. I think people need to give him a little bit more credit for that, even if he does ask dumb questions like ‘What big games has Fernando Mendoza played in?’” “First time in our relationship history, didn’t answer my FaceTime last night. I think he was a little bummed out.”

Orlovsky Loves To Rattle The Cage

Known for takes of this nature leading up to every draft, this has become Orlovsky’s MO. Give a crazy take and not have much to support his argument, but in turn do exactly what McAfee mentions in his rant.

While Simpson is a quality quarterback, in no way, shape or form will he be taken before the guy who won the Heisman while leading the Hoosiers to an unprecedented 16-0 season and a national championship while having multiple Heisman moments, including in the matchup against Simpson and Alabama.