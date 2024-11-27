“KD Got A Haircut For Your Show” | You’ll Never Guess Why Fans Think Phoenix Suns Superstar Kevin Durant Is Dating Kay Adams

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is an avid football fan. Being from the Washington, D.C., area, the lethal scorer also known as the “Slim Reaper” openly shows his love for the Washington Commanders.

With the team having a bit of a revival season thanks in large part to the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Durant has made appearances on the “Up & Adams” show with host Kay Adams, discussing various sports topics.

During his latest appearance ahead of Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns win over the LA Lakers, which saw him score 23 points in his return from injury, the normally subdued Durant couldn’t contain his smile and laughter.

Kevin Durant and Kay Adams Seem To Flirt On Podcast

As the conversation between him and Adams continued it became a tad bit flirtatious, with Adams even asking KD why he was smiling so much, to which Durant responded:

“Because I’m seeing you, I’m smiling.”

Kevin Durant is all smiles and says he "feels GREAT" ahead of his return from injury vs. the Lakers tomorrow night 😀🙌🏀@KDTrey5 @heykayadams @Suns pic.twitter.com/8phMGcMTH9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 25, 2024

Fans Think Kevin Durant and Kay Adams Are Dating: He Got A Haircut For Her

The early morning flirting definitely caught the attention of fans, who commented with things like “KD got her cheesing!” and “KD got a haircut for your show. He definitely trying to holla.”

The flirting is one thing, but KD getting a haircut for anything is surprising, when you consider he rarely gets one. But, to see him on the show smiling from ear-to-ear with a fresh lineup could definitely be looked at as he’s trying to look his best to impress the beautiful Adams. As of now it’s nothing more than speculation, but don’t blink.

Dwayne Wade says KD is next in line to get a statue. ✅



KD doesn’t think so. 🧐 @UpAndAdamsShow @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/9YoEf7VWzy — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 30, 2024

Adams Was Rumored To Be Dating Someone Else

For months most believed Adams was dating new ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, whom she flirted with in the same manner during his appearances on her show. Speculation really heated up when Charania revealed that he gifted Adams a Valentine’s Day gift with a sweet heartfelt note attached.

The two were seen together often at last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans which took place right around “Love Day,” but when asked about the dating rumors Charania seemingly downplayed them.

“That’s a great colleague of mine. I think she’s amazing,” Charania said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this year. “I think she’s amazing at what she does. I enjoy going on her show. Obviously, she has, to me … like with you, similarly, you make me feel comfortable when I’m on your show. She makes me feel very comfortable. We saw the Super Bowl together. We were in the suite. We were in the Fan Duel suite.”

KD Keeps Private Life Just That, Private

From what we know about KD’s love life, the two-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP hasn’t had a serious relationship of note since he and longtime fiancée Monica Wright, who played in the WNBA called in quits in 2014. While, he’s been linked to others, the former Texas Longhorns star has never come out and said if any of the dating rumors were true.

But, the way he was cheesing it up with Adams he just may be willing to take that leap.