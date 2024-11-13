‘’What Is Happening With The Men In The World?’: Apryl Jones, Who Once Dated Kevin Durant, Is Still Getting Flown Out But Says The Money Game Done Changed

Former Love & Hip Hop Star Apryl Jones is likely more known for the men she’s dated than anything. The former love interest of R&B singer Omarion has had her share of men in Hollywood, but it all started with “Icebox” singer whom she also shares two children with. The very single Jones recently went on a rant complaining about she feels is a watered-down dating scene.

The actor/singer/songwriter went live to talk about how a man from another wanted her to fly out to see him, but he wanted her to pay for her own flight. That caused Jones to go live and ask questions about today’s male. Jones, who also recently dated “Best Man” star Taye Diggs seemed a bit perplexed by how, in her opinion, men act today.

Jones Goes On Rant

“What is happening with the men in the world?”

“They wanna be catered too, they give you bare minimum. They don’t wanna spend money. The bill will come to the table and the men don’t grab the bill, women are grabbing the bill. The women are grabbing the bill first, and we are paying for the bill.”

Apryl Jones Too Old To Be Getting Flown Out By Random Strangers

In retrospect Jones is too old (37) to be talking like that and getting flown out. Is she right about men? That’s up to your judgment, but this has long been her MO, and especially after her and the aforementioned Omarion separated.

Apryl Jones Blasts Man for Asking Her to Visit—But Expected HER to Pay for the Flight! pic.twitter.com/qiYaLRMd03 — livebitez (@livebitez) November 11, 2024

Apryl Jones Relationship History

Jones was engaged to Omarion from 2014-2016. She also had a relationship with Hip Hop mogul Dr. Dre that spanned from 2020-22. “Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa hit a taste in 2018.

Jones also reportedly intertwined with NBA superstar Kevin Durant for a bit in 2017.

But her most publicized relationship happened to be with Omarion’s former B2K band mate Lil Fizz. The two made headlines when it was reveals that they were in a full fledged relationship from 2018-2020. The relationship reportedly did some serious damage to her relationship with her kids’ father.

Omarion Speaks His Peace On Breakfast Club

During the time that Jones and Lil Fizz dated, Omarion didn’t comment, but during a 2022 interview on “The Breakfast Club” the “Pose To Be” singer revealed how he felt seeing and hearing about the two together.

“I heard, and you know, it really turned up ‘my unbothered’ in a whole another way,” Omarion started. “I knew that what he was doing was on purpose. And it didn’t really prove anything. At the end of the day, you have to recognize that people make their own choices. And most of the time, it has nothing to do with you. So he made that choice. And I don’t think it was a smart choice.”

When asked how he felt about Jones’ involvement, the singer added, “I can’t understand, but from her perspective — someone that is hurt — hurt people hurt people. And some people just take it to another level. And she definitely took it to another level.”

Here we are years later and Jones is still searching for that knight in shining armor. Maybe she needs to get out the studio and return to the courts.