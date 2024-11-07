‘Another Woman That Doesn’t Listen’: Inspired By A New MAGA America, Kevin Durant Demeans FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams and She Laughs It Off

At 35 years old, NBA superstar Kevin Durant is at the top of his game, coming off an Olympic gold medal in Paris, healthy and leading a 7-1 Phoenix Suns team on what Durant hopes will be a final championship run.

While he’s been dedicated to his time on the court, the two-time NBA Finals MVP hasn’t slacked in his reputation as an active X user and defender of himself against criticisms. He no longer uses the burner accounts (we think), but he’s not afraid to mix it up with other people on the platform, which has elevated Durant to another level of popularity. Although it is based in ridicule, he has embraced it.

Similar to LeBron James, he’s in the twilight of a legendary career and he doesn’t have much of a filter these days, and doesn’t give a damn, especially when it comes to the world of live podcasts and TV.

Kevin Durant Told Kay Adams She Was “Another Woman That Doesn’t Listen”

During an interview with sportscaster and TV personality Kay Adams, Durant’s political correctness flew out of the window when they were discussing fantasy football. He definitely wasn’t reading the political climate of the country, especially as it pertains to the perception of women and their role in this recent election.

Kevin Durant is apparently having issues with his fantasy football team, having selected injured Dak Prescott as his QB1.

Dak’s injury can have a timeline of over four weeks, but reports say Prescott is also seeking treatment options outside of surgery for a quicker return to the field. The Dallas Cowboys are struggling at 3-5 with a crucial NFC East division game against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl-ready team is hanging by a string.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant told Kay Adams his blunt opinion on women’s listening skills during a fantasy football talk on her popular “Up & Adams” show on FanDuel TV. (Screenshot: FanDuel)

“I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say I felt it running. Maybe it was the tackle or something on the tackle,” Prescott said of the injury. “When I was standing up from that, I felt something but didn’t think it was much.

“Did you see the Dak news?” Adams asked on an episode of her podcast “Up & Adams.” “I hope he has a speedy recovery. My fantasy team took a hit for sure,” Durant replied.

Adams appeared to be in disbelief when Durant revealed that Dak was his quarterback, but the Slim Reaper insists that he told her, which led to an awkward exchange.

“You never told me that he was your QB!” Adams said. “I did tell you that!” Durant replied. “Another woman that doesn’t listen. You don’t listen to me!” Kay Adams Laughs Off KD’s Potential Disrespect To Women

Credit Adams for laughing off Durant’s demeaning outburst. If you asked 10,000 random men if they agree with Durant, it would be a safe bet to suggest that more than half would think Durant’s comments were right on the money.

However, if you asked 10,000 women what they thought of Durant’s comments, more than half would probably find it offensive.

Adams clearly didn’t freak out over it and actually dropped her head into her hands to contain her laughter.

“You forget things too easily,” Durant said.

Durant forgot at that moment that his mama was “the real MVP” and you can’t be making generalizations about genders or groups of people in today’s climate. You definitely can’t be telling women they don’t listen.

There’s always a group looking to cancel a celebrity that’s just hanging out and minding his own business. If he specifically referred to his wife or significant other, then it would have been more digestible. But Durant keeps those things very private and has often said that women are a distraction to his goals as an NBA player and entrepreneur.

It’s possible that Durant’s comment really just shows how comfortable he was talking to Kay and you’d assume they clearly have a chemistry. Her ability to keep it moving and not create a gender war or try to prove why Durant’s generalization was untrue is why FanDuel TV pays her the big bucks.

Kay Adams Has Reported Net Worth Of $1M and Nearly 2M Social Media Followers

When FanDuel TV launched in September of 2022, Adams was tabbed as one of the new faces of the revolutionary sports viewing experience. The former popular host of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football now hosts FanDuel TV’s flagship program.

She has over 660,000 followers on Twitter and 500,000 on Instagram. And another 500,000 subscribers on her ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams’ YouTube channel.

Adams says she wanted to help pioneer an entirely new sports betting/viewing paradigm that will likely set the tone for future network launches from other competitors.

Related: “He Seems Like A Miserable Person. I Call Him Mr. Miserable, He’s Never Going To Be Happy.” | Charles Barkley Continues Beef With Kevin Durant

“To me, success on this show will be building a community that is ready for the future of what sports content looks like,” Adams said. “[Sports betting] is a part of our game. It’s the future of the industry. I want to be on the right side of that.”

She’s done that, and the way she turned KD’s misogyny into comedy is a method that more people need to be open too.