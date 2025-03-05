”This Was Never A Thing:” Kevin Durant Says Unrivaled Star Angel Reese Is His All-Time Favorite Woman Athlete, Sparking Dating Rumors…Again

Angel Reese and Kevin Durant, might be the celebrity hookup nobody on earth expected. Reese addressed the social media buzz on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast recently, as she comes off a playoff-clinching performance in the Unrivaled League.

“That was never a thing. I don’t even know how that became a thing because I sat next to him,” Reese said.

When previously asked her type, Reese went on record saying her partner has to be “at least 6-foot-7,and preferably would have to be an NBA player.”

Angel Reese reveals that she’s single and says her next man needs to be 6'7" or taller and in the NBA pic.twitter.com/1SlScCVj2U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 19, 2024

Angel Reese and Kevin Durant?

36-year-old KD definitely fits that physical standard and fans on the internet believe they would make a good match, as their kids would undoubtedly become incredible hoop players.

Coincidentally, ahead of the Suns vs. Timberwolves matchup on Sunday, Phoenix players were asked who their favorite female athlete of all-time is. We got the usual suspects such as Serena Williams and retired WNBA GOAT Diana Taurasi, but KD said, “Angel Reese.”

Angel Reese discusses the rumors about her & Kevin Durant dating.



Reese, one of the faces of Reebok’s re-brand led by Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson, has acknowledged in the past that Kevin Durant is her favorite player.

Rumors of a possible connection started heating up about the possibility that two DMV area hoop legends were dating last summer, after being spotted sitting courtside together during Team USA’s women’s basketball match vs. Germany. Reese denied any romantic connection and proclaimed to be single and just coincidentally happened to be sitting next to the 15x All-Star.

KD Has Private Love Life

KD hasn’t been publicly connected to any women for years. Rumor has it that Kevin Durant and Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude sparked a romance in 2017 when they were seen cozied up at the NBA Awards. Durant and Monica Wright began dating in 2013, after meeting at the McDonald’s All-American Game as teenagers before calling off the engagement in 2014, citing different personal values.







Kevin Durant fits Angel Reese’s physical criteria for a partner. (Getty Images)

Other than a couple of rumored romances a decade ago, KD keeps his relationships low and out of the public eye. So you never know what can happen.



Social Media Still Speculating On Angel Reese and Kevin Durant

Reese was last connected to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren and she was spotted with him at the Olympics in Paris. Maybe it wasn’t Duren who she was with, but another 7-footer…

“Angel wants 6’7”+ dudes and KD is one of the 230 people in the league that fits the description,” said one fan on X.

“True. KD checks the box,” added another.

“Rumor has it it’s true!” said a third.

Angel Reese Showing Improved Offensive Skills In Unrivaled League

Meanwhile, on the court, Reese is just as hot on the court for Unrivaled League, as she is building her meteoric brand. You see her face on the McDonald’s commercials.

You also see her balling out. On Monday night, Reese’s second-place Rose gutted out a 58-53 win over Laces to clinch their spot in the four-team playoff field. Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls clinched the the No. 1 overall seed in the Unrivaled playoffs Saturday.

The game-winner gave Gray a game-high 26 points, in addition to seven assists, further situating her for an All-Unrivaled end-of-season honor. Reese, once again, was all over the glass, grabbing 17 rebounds to go with her 16 points.

Angel Reese and Kevin Durant have social media buzzing again after KD names her his all-time favorite female athlete. (Getty Images)

In The Unrivaled League standings, Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Unrivaled playoffs Saturday. The Rose (6-5) are still in second place, followed by the Laces (5-6) in third place.

Both teams will meet on Monday night and then prepare for the four-team playoff run.

Reese had an historic rookie season, breaking the league’s all-time single-season double-double record and quickly becoming the WNBA’s premier board cleaner.

Critics of Reese’s offensive game were looking for some improvement and she delivered. On a team littered with capable scorers, Reese is averaging 13 points and 12.3 rebounds on a Rose Club that became just the second team to clinch a playoff berth.

Her 12.3 rebounds per game are a league-best, and her finishes around the rim have improved, shooting 7-of-14 for the game.