“You Said If Your Mortgage Was Paid Off That You Would Retire” | Angel Reese Brand Explosion is Paying Off Big For Her Family

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is no stranger to endorsement deals. During her time at LSU where she helped the Tigers win the 2023 national championship, Reese was one of the highest-paid players in college sports via NIL deals. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft signed a four-year, $324,000 deal, which amounts to roughly $81,000 per season.

That’s very light compared to the $1.8 million she made while at LSU. But leaving LSU didn’t stop the money rolling in for Reese, who currently has 12 endorsement deals that provide her plenty of residual income. With that Reese was able to do something for her mom, whose name also happens to be Angel.

Reese Pays Off Mom’s Mortgage

During Thursday’s episode of her hit YouTube show “Unapologetically Angel,” the rebounding savant surprised her mom with the gift of a lifetime. As they celebrated her mom’s birthday, Reese presented her mom with a birthday cake, and that was followed with these words”

“Well, it’s your birthday today.”

“Before we sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or you won’t work,” she continued. “You can pick if you want to work still, your mortgage today has been paid.”

Reese continued, “Today your mortgage has been paid, you ain’t got to worry about your mortgage no more and if you want to still work and keep yourself, you can keep yourself busy. But Jamel has it handled — shoutout to Jamel for making it happen — and Janine, of course. Your mortgage is paid. Are you still going to work?”

Elated and overjoyed, Reese’s mom responded, “Are you serious?”

Reese Quiets Her Detractors

Raised on the streets of Baltimore, Reese has a toughness about her that she’s always attributed to how her mom raised her and brother Julian, who’s a star forward at Maryland. It’s also obvious that mom taught her how to handle her finances and make shrewd business moves. Not only is this impressive on many fronts, it also quiets the naysayers who don’t watch to talk about what Reese is or isn’t wearing.

At age 22, the former McDonald’s All-American by way of St.Frances Academy in Charm City has retired her mom, whom she’s always given credit to, “My mom is a single mom. She’s really independent. She raised me and my brother by herself.”

“That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you and to pay your mortgage,” she said. “Obviously, you’re a hardworking woman, you don’t need me for no money.”

Reese Starring In Unrivaled League

Not only is Reese in partnerships with the likes of Reebok, Hershey’s, Beats By Dre, Amazon, she also partnered with the likes of Raising Cane’s, PlayStation, Bose and others to help her rake in the cash.



Reese is also participating in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled women’s basketball league, which is currently going on and was created by Olympic gold medalists Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. In this league the players earn an average salary of $220,000 per season, which is nearly three times her WNBA salary.