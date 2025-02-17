“I Have Already Been Offered The Golden State Warriors Head Coaching Job”: Kevin Durant Says Draymond Green Is Winning Pick As Next Warriors Leader

NBA All-Star Weekend was all about the Golden State Warriors and one of the major narratives was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant making his return to San Francisco, California, over the weekend for the 2025 All-Star Game.

The games were played at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, which Durant played in from 2016 to 2019, winning two championships and two NBA Finals MVP as Steph Curry’s wingman.

After helping Shaq’s OGs, secure the All-Star game win, with Curry winning the inaugural 2025 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP award, some shocking news surfaced about another former teammate, Draymond Green.

Green was at the event to participate in the Skills competition and mainly as an analyst for “NBA on TNT.”

Draymond Green Says He Has Been Offered Golden State Warriors HC Job Upon Retirement

During the event on Sunday, Green made some shocking comments that captured the attention of social media and the basketball world.

The four-time NBA champion and point power forward has claimed that the Warriors have offered him a head coaching job once his playing career comes to an end.

“I have already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I’m done,” Green said.

Green doesn’t have many years left, as his play has steadily declined in the past years as Golden State’s dynasty era came to an end, so current Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was probably shocked to hear that as well. Unless he was the one facilitating the process and tabbed Green as his replacement when he left.

Green is known for running his mouth about various things, so Golden State brass would have to be consulted about that to verify.

After Shaq’s OGs’ 41-25 win over Chuck’s Global Stars (Charles Barkley’s team), Durant addressed the media and was asked about Green’s comments.

Kevin Durant Thinks Draymond Green Would Be Better NBA Head Coach Than Analyst

Durant, unlike many of the fans who responded to the news on social media had favorable words for Green.

“I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach,” Durant said. ”I think he’d be a better head coach than he would a TV analyst. He’s pretty good at that. I just think he loves being on the floor. He loves teaching. He loves that competetive nature of competing on the court. And I think if he would go into TV, he would be clawing and itching to get back on the floor. So yeah, I think he would be a great coach.”

Fans On Social Media Don’t Want Draymond Green To Replace Steve Kerr

Fan reaction to Green’s comments was not so sanguine.

One X fan said: “How did the organization let Draymond get this type of hold over their organization??”

Said another bewildered fan, “Why would the Warriors do this?”

A third fan sarcastically said, “Bro did a better job of ruining the warriors than bron did”

Draymond Green Punched Teammate Jordan Poole & Ended Warriors Dynasty

No one will ever forget how Green sucker punched a young Jordan Poole, coming off a season where Poole’s offensive prowess was instrumental in getting the Warriors a fourth championship.

It has been swept under the rug, but it was a real glimpse into Green’s lack of self-control and sense of entitlement within the organization.



The way the organization treated the situation, trading Poole away and keeping old man Green, spoke volumes about Green’s influence.

Analyst? Sure. His mouth doesn’t stop running on or off the court.

Head coach? We will need some confirmation from the Warriors before we believe that.