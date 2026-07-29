‘This Is a Red Flag and Reeks’: Las Vegas Raiders Fans Concerned That Kirk Cousins Is Named Starter Over No. 1 Overall Pick and ‘Elite Game Manager’ Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders aren’t very good and are expected to finish next season with a losing record. When they drafted No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza most expected him to be thrown into the fire with a much-improved team from last season. However, the once proud franchise signed veteran Kirk Cousins during the offseason, and as training camps open he has clearly outplayed the rookie who was much ballyhooed coming off a national championship with Indiana.

RELATED: “Absolutely It’s A Problem When We Do It” | Fans Wanna Know Will Fernando Mendoza Slide In Draft Like Shedeur Sanders After Declining To Throw At Combine

Usually, when a terrible team drafts a QB No. 1 overall they give that quarterback the chance to start immediately. Recent track records show that Top 10 overall quarterback picks get thrown into the fire; from Jaxson Dart to Caleb Williams to Cam Ward, among others. And often without the grace that should be awarded first-year players trying to execute the most complex and vital position on the field. The NFL is not a video game.

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Names Kirk Cousins Starter Over No. 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza tells reporters that they aren’t competing against each other, but “with each other,” but first-year Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has already confirmed who his starting quarterback will be to begin training camp this week.

#Raiders coach Klint Kubiak: “When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He's the guy, and he deserves it because he's played really good football.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2026

“When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He’s the guy, and he’s going to get a ton of reps. He deserves them because he’s played really good football,” Kubiak told the press, via NFL.com. “But I want Fernando and I want Aidan [O’Connell] to push him.”

Despite Losing, Raiders Will Take It Slow With Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza will get the development and patience – despite his team’s desire for a franchise QB who can immediately elevate them out of the loser’s circle – that a No. 1 overall pick could use. Especially as the Raiders continue to add talent to a roster that was thin the past couple of seasons.

Kirk Cousins watching Fernando Mendoza in training camp pic.twitter.com/QrqsyIwXri — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) July 28, 2026

Plenty of rookies have been thrown into the fire, but Mendoza will get some games to adjust to the system, learn the playbook and prove that he can even handle starting at the NFL level. People judged Shedeur Sanders and other young quarterbacks very harshly in the past before giving them a real opportunity to play any games. Or learn anything.

Kubiak isn’t going to do that to his young QB. He’s clearly been paying attention to the fate of other young QBs in similar positions in the past.

“For every position, there’s gotta be competition, right?” Kubiak added. “The best player has to play, and that’s not just what I’m gonna see. You guys are gonna see it in the preseason games. We as coaches, we’re gonna see who the best guard is, the best quarterback, across the board. “There’s battles everywhere on the roster. It’s important for me to be fair to the players to put the best player out there.” “Kirk Cousins is our starter.”



Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the Raiders quarterback situation:



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/wgZITx1d7n — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 28, 2026

Fans Want To See No. 1 Overall Pick On The Field To Start The Season

Most Raiders fans were expecting to immediately see the No. 1 overall pick assume his rightful place as the leader of the team. No time for training wheels when the last time you sniffed the playoffs was 2021.

“Reason #8264831 why the Raiders have been a dog sh-t poverty organization for 40+ years,” said one fan who wants to see Mendoza start. “The Raiders have an all pro center, LT, and two talented playmakers, the whole appeal of Mendoza is he’s supposed to be this ‘high floor’ game manager who doesn’t have supreme arm talent or dual threat playmaking. This is a red flag and reeks of Josh Rosen getting replaced,” commented one X user who already recognizes bad signs that Mendoza won’t meet the hype.

Said one fan in defense of Kubiak’s decision to start Cousins and limit Mendoza’s reps:

“So you’d rather rush Mendoza out there while he’s still learning to play under center after spending almost his entire college career in shotgun? Cousins already knows Kubiak’s system and can help develop him. Nobody complained when Mahomes sat,” one fan said, defending Cousins being awarded the top spot in the QB room.

“Yes,” another user replied. “He should start. Because he has Jeanty, Bowers, a nice defense, and the Raiders want to win. But good luck waiting till week 9 like the loser franchise you are. That’s going to ruin him. I can’t wait to be right in a few months.”

“Your organization is piss poor poverty. One of the worst franchises the past 40+ years,” one fan commented about the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers & Patrick Mahomes Thrived After Starting Career As Backup

Some fans argued that quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes (two of the Top 5 quarterbacks ever) sat, so that could work in Mendoza’s favor as well.

“Great move. Let him sit and learn behind Cousins,” said one supportive fan.

“Buddy, I don’t think you’re ready for the list of QBs who were forced into action on a bad team and absolutely ruined their career cause they lost confidence,” one user commented.

In reply, one fan said:

“Now name ALL the rookie QBs it DIDN’T work for like Brady Quinn, JP Losman, Jake Locker, among MANY OTHERS. You names the ONLY 2 that it did work for. The 2 generational anomalies. Meanwhile there’s way more rookie QBs that were ruined cause they didn’t get the reps right away.” “(Kirk Cousins) Trash washed QB…wasting everyone’s time…the @Raiders are the only team scared to move into the future…from Jimmy G to garbage Minshew to trash Geno…now this washed money grabber Kirk cousins…Mendoza at the door and the raiders saying no…it’s a joke of a franchise,” one netizen quipped.

Not sure anybody believes at this point that Mendoza will be anywhere near a Mahomes or Rodgers, but Raiders fans want to find out now rather than later. So, the babysitting process with the mature Mendoza won’t work for long if Cousins is struggling early in the season

“Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn, Mitchell Trubisky, and many others were ruined because the teams didn’t let them get 1st team reps from the GATE! Lmao you don’t know sh*t about ball little buddy,” another critic said.

Kubiak Not Risking His First Season With A Rookie QB

Kubiak says he has plans for Mendoza to learn behind Cousins, a 14-year veteran of the league. Things could change if Mendoza is clearly outperforming Cousins in training camp.

“Starting Kirk is the smartest thing that organization has done in 20 years lmao,” one fan mentioned.

It also makes sense that a first-year head coach would not want to put his fate in the hands of a rookie. Former head coaches across the league have fallen victim to this dynamic.

Are Raiders Losing Faith In No. 1 Overall Pick Already?

The Raiders signed Cousins just days after Mendoza won the championship, hinting that the franchise doesn’t think Mendoza is a slam dunk. The Raiders are still in full rebuild mode and aren’t expected to win many games, but at some point Mendoza will be taking over. Just not entering the preseason.

RELATED: ‘Had A Higher Grade On Shedeur Sanders Than Anybody In This Draft Class’: CBS Reporter Exposes Fernando Mendoza Hype, Says Browns QB Is Better

The Raiders’ first preseason contest will be against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13. They will open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 at home.