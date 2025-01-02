“I Had His A– Outside Running Naked”: Pat Beverley Shockingly Reveals Which Ball Brother Lost Shooting Contest To Streamer N3On

LiAngelo Ball has been trying to carve out his own path, forge his brand and still pursue his NBA dreams, while his brothers continue to write their own triumphant stories in the league.

LaMelo is cementing himself as one of the league’s most crowd-pleasing All-Stars and Lonzo, a former No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers, returned to the hardwood this season after missing nearly three years due to multiple knee injuries.

Former NBA player Pat Beverley exposed on his podcast that streamer N3On beat aspiring NBA player LiAngelo Ball in a shooting contest on a live stream.

While his brothers rack up personal wins, LiAngelo continues to take some losses. Adding to his struggles, Gelo recently faced some humiliation in front of thousands of fans as streamer N3on beat him at his own game, which former NBA player turned podcast instigator Patrick Beverley had to mention.

During The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone, the former Bucks star talked about his experience being a part of popular N3on’s stream.

“We’ve been trying to do some streams you know trying to catch the raid wave of the stream vibe coz I’m a big fan of all streamers,” Bev said.

Pat Bev also competed in a shooting contest against the steamer, who also fancies himself a baller.

Pat Bev Says Streamer N3on Beat DiAngelo Ball In Shooting Contest On Live Stream

Beverley reveals that he won that challenge, while also delivering LiAngelo Ball’s NBA hopes another blow.

“I had his a– outside running naked… challenge me to a motherf—— shooting contest like I’m a f—— Rudy Poo. And then he challenged the dude, the Ball Brother and beat him… Yeah, he beat his a– like a drum,” Beverley revealed, referring to LiAngelo Ball.

Unfortunately, LiAngelo tried his luck with the streamer a few days later, following up Beverly’s win during a livestream. The Ball brother lost his half-court shooting contest.

Gelo made four of 10 shots. Surprisingly, N3on shamed Gelo by sinking five shots from the same spot. Then he did Gelo dirty by taunting him with LeBron James’ signature ‘Silencer’ celebration.

Beverley seems quite tickled by the streamer.

“He Wild!” Beverley, who isn’t in the NBA either and has been playing for Tel Aviv in Israel said.

“It’s a different world,” Beverley said of streaming. “The money they make.”

Gelo’s slight humiliation was witnessed by plenty of people, but lucky for him, none of them were probably NBA executives. N3on has over 1 million subscribers on his various streaming platforms. Reportedly, in the last 30 days, N3on has streamed for 58 hours and 15 minutes with a peak of 79,793 viewers and an average of 36,652 viewers2.

DiAngelo Ball vs. Rapper Cam’ron For Career Credibility

However, this comes on the heels of a public spat with rapper Cam’ron concerning Gelo’s attempt at a music career and Cam’s legacy as a rapper.

On an episode of “It Is What It Is,” Killa Cam made Gelo the center of his wrath as he reflected on the least successful Ball brother’s basketball journey. Cam gave his unflattering opinion on how Lonzo and Melo, the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft, 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2022 NBA All-Star, probably feel about their brother not making the league.

Gelo in return, tried to downplay Cam’s musical catalog and his growing celebrity by saying the only thing he knows about Cam is his song “Suck It Or Not,” a track recording featuring Lil Wayne.

“‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that sh-t is nice, but you know that’s all I remember from you gang, that’s nice you can rap,” Gelo said while addressing Cam. “You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping. Like, if I had to tell my story I’m hooping, it just don’t go how you expect. It’s always an upper level that’s going to control things.”

Gelo was apparently offering his excuse for not making the league and blaming it on politics more than his inability. Melo averaged 7.2 points and over 44 percent shooting from three in two seasons with Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate.

Cam’ron responded to Liangelo Ball



Cam'ron responded to Liangelo Ball

"A championship for musicians is going platinum. As a producer, ghostwriter, executive producer and artist I have 12 million records on my resume I don't need to be on someone's top 5 I'm good, the NBA season just started where you at"

Diangelo Ball Says He Needs Brothers Boost To Make The League

He also admits on N3on’s live stream that he needs his brothers’ help if he’s ever going to get signed by an NBA team, which is a tough spot to be in with each trying to still build their respective legacies.

“Hell yeah! I would love to go to the NBA and play with my brothers and s—.” Gelo said, who also mentioned that he is ready to put in work for that opportunity.

“This is what I think how my path gotta go. I’ve gotta go to the G League, get a little film or some s— there.”

Once he has a track record, “Then my brothers gonna have to pull a little weight, that’s just in all honesty.” Gelo admitted.

Gelo is offering to play for the low too.

“It ain’t gonna hurt you. I’m not asking for a billion,” he told N3on.

That ship may have sailed for Gelo, and if he’s out here losing shooting contests to physically unimposing streamers then his prospects probably aren’t high in regard to making it onto an NBA court as a player.