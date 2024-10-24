“We In The Same Boat. I Didn’t Make The League, You Ain’t In No Top 10”: Cam’ron Clowned LiAngelo Ball’s Hoops Journey, Then Gelo Blasted Cam’s Rap Legacy as Mediocre

As Lonzo Ball and Melo Ball make their triumphant returns to NBA action after injuries sidelined them and stifled their rising careers, brother LiAngelo, who has yet to secure a consistent spot on an NBA squad, is currently engaged in a back-and-forth war of words with rapper turned unmuzzled podcast star Cam’ron, who has been less than flattering as it pertains to LiAngelo’s hoops career.



On an episode of “It Is What It Is,” Killa Cam made Gelo the center of his wrath as he reflected on the least successful Ball brother’s basketball journey. Cam gave his opinion on how Lonzo, the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 draft and Melo, the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft, 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2022 NBA All-Star, probably feel about their brother not making the league.

According to Cam, Lonzo and LaMelo would probably throw their hands up in the air, shake their heads and say something like they tried everything they could do to get their bro in the league but only managed to get him a tryout in China.

And throughout that obvious diss, Cam kept mispronouncing Gelo’s name, calling him “Geno.” It was the former Rocafella Records VP’s typical, disrespectfully hilarious humor. The kind of take that has helped Cam elevate from ghetto celebrity and hood rapper to respected podcast host.

“You Don’t Know My Story’: LiAngelo Ball Blasts Back At Cam’Ron For Insulting His Basketball Career

When Gelo heard the comments he couldn’t help but respond on his own platform, “What an Experience,” which he co-hosts with Lonzo, DMO, and Anthony Salazar. It’s the first time he had an opportunity to be relevant in years.

Gelo tried to downplay Cam’s musical catalog and his growing celebrity by saying the only thing he knows about Cam is his song “Suck It Or Not,” a track recording featuring Lil Wayne. Gelo also said that Cam’ron has no idea what he’s been through along the journey, so he’s speaking out of turn, exhibiting the same clout chasing that he often accuses others of.

“‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that sh-t is nice but you know that’s all I remember from you gang, that’s nice you can rap,” he said while addressing Cam. “You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping. Like, if I had to tell my story I’m hooping, it just don’t go how you expect. It’s always an upper level that’s going to control things.”

Gelo’s was apparently offering his excuse for not making the league and blaming it on politics more than his inability to hoop. Melo averaged 7.2 points and over 44 percent shooting from three in two seasons with Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate.

Cam’ron vs. LiAngelo Ball: Podcaster Reminds DiAngelo Ball Of China Theft and Arrest While At UCLA

Not one to leave any confrontation after one blow, Cam fired back at Gelo on another episode of “It Is What It Is” and flamed him by claiming the middle Ball brother is only popular because his father LaVar Ball is a marketing genius.

He also made sure to drag Gelo for his past legal situation in China where he was caught stealing sunglasses, leading to an end to his college career and abrupt exit from UCLA before it got started.

“You lucky Trump was over there when you did the sh-t,” said Cam. “That ain’t a fact? I’m buggin? … We don’t gotta water it down around here. What the f-ck are we talking about? I know him from the glasses.”

LiAngelo Ball Tells Cam’Ron He’s Not In Anybody’s Top 5 or 10 Rappers

Gelo wasn’t ready to let the war of words die there. He posted another video of himself responding to Cam’s disrespect by belittling Cam’s rap career and reminding the Harlem rapper that he’s not in anybody’s top 5 list of greatest rappers.

“I’ve never talked to someone, and you been in top five, top 10. Bro, like I’ve never heard your name in no rap convo. I’m not going to lie, so we in the same boat n***a,” said Gelo. “I didn’t make the league, and you ain’t in no top 10, so we the same. Y’all talking like Cam’ron like he the Messiah like, ‘You don’t want to talk to Killa,’ like n***a, I don’t care, bro.” He continued, “I grew up listening to 50 Cent and DMX. Like, n***a, I don’t care if Cam’ron don’t like me, bro, I don’t listen to no Cam’ron music. I don’t jump in my whip and get to bumping. I don’t know you bro, I’m 25, you 50.”

Gelo also clarified that former President Donald Trump didn’t have anything to do with his release from prison in China. He claimed that was a rumor, the UCLA administration actually took care of it, before making it clear that he didn’t want any physical beef with Killa.

However, Cam decided to refute Gelo’s claim that he wasn’t an elite member of his craft by stringing off a list of accomplishments for which Gelo has no equivalent in his basketball career.

“A championship for musicians is going platinum. As a producer, ghostwriter, executive producer and artist I have 12 million records on my résumé. I don’t need to be on someone’s top 5, I’m good. The NBA season just started. Where you at?”

Most of the social media comments on X agreed that Cam’ron’s stature in rap far exceeds Gelo’s non-NBA career.

One X user said: “Liangelo having slander for Cam’ron is nasty work being that Cam is one of the reasons a lot of us dress how we dress and he may not be everyone’s favorite NY rapper but he’s top 20 at the least and only a select few today can keep up with him in a booth 1 on 1 I’m sure of it”

Added another X user: “Cam’ron is the equivalent of Carmelo Anthony. He won’t be known as a top 10 great player of all time but during his peak years was a top 10 every year arguably top five.”

Cam’ron is a significantly more successful rapper and podcaster than Gelo is a hooper, but this was a typical Ball brother move. Gelo needs a hustle, and the podcast thing is an easy way for anyone with a modicum of celebrity to get their opinion heard, start some trouble, get into some drama with another more popular personality and try to start a career.

If Gelo was looking for smoke, he definitely came to the right place. Who knows how long this will go on.