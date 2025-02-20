“Black Folks, Get Off Your Sugar Addiction”: LaVar Ball Has Right Foot Amputated, And NBA Fans React

The Ball family has been on a great run. Two of the Ball brothers are in the NBA as predicted, and the third brother just signed an $8 million deal with Def Jam records and performed at All-Star weekend.

Money is no object for the ball family, but money can’t buy you health and it seems that LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, recently underwent a procedure to have his right foot amputated, according to TMZ.

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, recently underwent a procedure to have his right foot amputated, according to TMZ.

A photo posted to the site showed Ball’s amputation appears to be below the knee.

LaVar Ball got his foot amputated 😭 pic.twitter.com/3H7Kvnb9s1 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 19, 2025

Ball rose to fame as the outspoken and media hungry father of the Ball brothers.

It’s started with eldest son, Lonzo, who came out of Chino Hills, burst onto the scene with UCLA and was eventually the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Ball, who once said he would beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one, went as far as to getting into a feud with President Donald Trump during his first presidency after LiAngelo and other UCLA teammates were arrested on shoplifting charges in China.

In fact, LaVar went as far as to say Trump lost the 2020 election because of their feud in 2017.

Social media reacted to the news and photos of Lavar’s post-surgery appearance.

“Dang. Get well soon!” Said one fan on X.

“Oh man prayers up for LaVar Ball!” Said another concerned netizen.

“I’m sorry to hear about that,” a third fan tweeted.

Others still refused to believe it was true.

“Stop the cap” said X user @dreabarbiexo

Another netizen assumed it was the consequences of diabetes, which millions of Black men face every day.

Man… black folks, get off of your addiction to sugar. — Tom (@DekuMight55) February 19, 2025

“Man…black folks, get off of your addiction to sugar,” the X user said.

All Three Ball Brothers Are Millionaires

All of the hard work Ball put in definitely paid off for his sons.

Lonzo has battled injuries but he’s still in the NBA getting huge checks as he’s in the final year of a four-year $80M contract he signed in 2021. Ball hasn’t elevated to the franchise player levels that his dad and former Lakers executive Magic Johnson predicted, but his younger brother Melo has blossomed into one of the most dynamic players in the NBA.

A true crowd pleaser with handle, scoring prowess and a flair for the dramatic, Melo is averaging 27.3 points and 7.2 assists this season, his fifth in the NBA.

LaMelo was the third pick of the 2020 NBA draft, three years after Lonzo was selected, to the Charlotte Hornets, where he still plays. LaMelo played professionally overseas for a year with LiAngelo instead of playing in college.

RELATED: ‘Just Gotta Say ‘Pause’: NBA Fans Are Outraged That League Accepts Cursing but Fined Melo Ball $100K, Which Is “Way Too Serious For Saying No Homo”

LiAngelo has faced the reality that he might not be able to follow in his brothers’ NBA footsteps, but his recent smash hit “Tweaker” and the remix with legendary Lil Wayne, has awarded him opportunities and celebrity status within the music industry. His brothers have been a huge help, promoting his songs in the locker room and on social media.



LaVar is the CEO of the Big Baller Brand, which he and his sons used to rep hard when they first started playing in the NBA. Despite a brief fallout with his sons over a friend of LaVar’s stealing money from the company, the family had remained tight and, to our knowledge, their mom was the only one who was battling health problems.

Ball, who was a practice squad member of both the NFL’s New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, claims to be a big-time hooper but never played in an NBA game.

We are not sure why Lavar has his foot amputated that significantly, but Deion Sanders went through a similar scare when he got two toes amputated, and doctors originally thought they might have to take the entire foot. He was able to escape that result, but Ball apparently has not been as fortunate.



We wish LaVar all the best and a quick recovery. Stay tuned for developing details