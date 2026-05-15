‘Best Point Guard In The W Already, Dallas Fumbled’: Lynx Rookie Olivia Miles Torches Dallas Wings, And Now Fans Are Regretting Azzi Fudd Pick

The crop of WNBA rookies that hit the scene in 2024, causing a seismic shift in the visibility and marketability of the WNBA, was a draft class that few expected to see replaced so quickly. However, there are newcomers in 2026 that are already breaking records and might not come with the same fanfare.

Former Notre Dame and TCU guard Olivia Miles is doing things that only legendary players Sue Bird and Candace Parker have done prior. Three games into her professional career, the quiet assassin with the loud hairstyle is already in the same record books.

Olivia Miles Breaking WNBA Records For Minnesota Lynx

According to ESPN, the lightning-quick Miles became only the third player in the 30-year history of the WNBA to record at least 10 points and five assists in each of her first three career games.

Olivia Miles tonight 🔥



• 15 points

• 6 assists

• 2 rebounds

• 7/12 FG pic.twitter.com/ud9B8stewn — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 15, 2026

The No 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft by the Minnesota Lynx has been a Point GOD in its truest since, immediately stepping on the court and assuming ballhandling duties for Cheryl Reeves, one of the most demanding and accomplished coaches in WNBA history.

Miles is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds through her first three games, and the league is already on serious notice.

Miles’ Transition To Pros Has Been Seamless: Outplays Azzi Fudd

Miles’ transition from college to the pros has been seamless. Her decisions are crisp, her confidence is at 100 always, and she is up to the task of guarding veteran scorers.

She plays with a nice mix of veterans and young talent with the Lynx, whom many predicted would be taking a step back this season, and her court vision and IQ are already elite.

The Lynx duo of Natasha Howard (26 points) and Courtney Williams (21 points) shot 20-for-24 from the field in a 90-86 victory over the Dallas Wings on May 14. Miles chipped in 15 points, six assists and two clutch steals to offset Paige Bueckers’ 27 points and eight assists in the loss, but the Wings gave up five easy hoops at the rim on simple pick-and-roll plays as Minnesota outscored Dallas 11-3 in the game’s final 3:26.

Miles is a stat sheet stuffer and a game-controller, who will be getting more ink as the season progresses and Minnesota establishes itself as a contender again. Just one year removed from the NBA finals and boasting perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier (out injured), Miles will get her shine.

WNBA Fans Say Dallas Should Have Picked Miles Over Azzi Fudd

As No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd struggles to get her footing in the league and find chemistry on a guard-heavy Wings squad, WNBA fans are seeing the work Miles is putting in and questioning Dallas’ decision to choose a shooter over a ball distributor.

“She’s the best pg in the W already. Dallas fumbled man but ayy im enjoying lynx hoop,” said one fan. “Fudd was overrated, Miles is the real thing,” another fan proclaimed. “DAL really set their future back picking Fudd #1. Miles or Betts would’ve made this team better and everyone knew it expect DAL,” a third fan said on X. “Absolutely shredded them,” one fan said of Miles’ performance in a win over Dallas on Thursday. “She’s a true PG that controls tempo and timing.” “She was ready made for the W. No need to acclimatise at all. What a player!!!” one netizen said. “Best pg in the league miles is elite,” another agreed. “Lynx got a steal with her,” one fan insisted.

Olivia Miles Already Better Than Azzi Fudd: Dallas Messed Up?

Now, Azzi Fudd isn’t chopped liver, and after just three games fans seem to be prisoners of the moment. No conclusion on the careers of either play can be made just yet. Also, the adrenaline and hype is still flowing over the Lynx’s impressive win on Thursday night.

“Miles was the one I was looking forward to watching in the WNBA. She’s unstoppable and only a rookie. When Phee get healthy Lynx really gone turn up,” one Minnesota fan celebrated.

Fans were even more optimistic because Napheesa Collier isn’t even playing yet. She’s currently sidelined from WNBA action due to recovery from left ankle surgery she underwent in March 2026. The team expects her to begin on-court activities until June.

“Its really scary to think that the Lynx are still without 20 points, 10 rebounds a game and a defensive monster in Phee. Collier Miles’ connection is going to be crazy,” one Lynx fan said under a YouTube video of the team’s highlights.

So until then it’s Miles’ show, and the rookie is proving that she can lead a team and get busy in every aspect of the game. It’s hard to consider a No. 2 overall pick a hidden gem, but the early season injuries have opened up the lane for her to operate freely.

Olivia Miles Doing 2024 Caitlin Clark Rookie Things: Will She Be Covered By Media The Same?

In her final season at TCU, Miles averaged 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She also recorded the 12th triple-double of her collegiate career in the NCAA Tournament, a mark that trails only Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark on the all-time list. So you see the kind of company she has been keeping since college and continuing in the pros.

The only question is, will she get the same media attention. Miles doesn’t proclaim to be heterosexual or wear stylish and revealing clothing during the tunnel walk. At the draft she had on a men’s suit and her hair was in her signature wild afro.

In fact, Miles’ introduction to WNBA fans came in the form of criticism for the way she expressed her fashion at the WNBA draft. It was something the young guard addressed at the time.

After the draft, Miles was getting criticism about her hair from users online, and she was asked about it at her introductory press conference with the Minnesota Lynx.

Olivia Miles Responds To Criticism About Her WNBA Draft Night Afro & Suit pic.twitter.com/n9nQvvGqoC — Livingston Skandal (@DariusSkandal) April 17, 2026

“I just spoke out a little activism on my Instagram about my hair and the draft as a Black woman …s o I’m excited to join a franchise and culture that aligns with me and my beliefs and gives me a platform to spread whatever message I want to spread,” she said.

“I can’t wait to meet the people in the communities who will actually be impacted by my presence here and this platform only allows me to emphasize that message and get it across to lots of different audiences,” she added.

Watch out Clark, Bueckers and any other proclaimed No. 1 point guard in the league. Olivia Miles is different, and she’s proving it on the court.