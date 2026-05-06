‘Blame The League Catering To Foreigners Flopping’: Napheesa Collier Wants Less Physicality With WNBA Rule Changes To Make Scoring Easier 

While some fans might ride with Azzi Fudd, who doesn’t like the change in WNBA physicality, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier welcomed it and went a step further, saying on the “Morning Edition” that the WNBA needs to change and further soften its defensive rules to accommodate more offense.

“The game should be catered to the offensive player.”

Horrible take if i want to watch games played with no defense, I would watch the mnba 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oVuDbSFxLN — samar (@apsamar_5) May 6, 2026

Collier Says WNBA Is Catered To Defense, But Offense Is Why You Play Basketball

“I do feel like the game is too physical right now. I think that’s been a complaint of players and coaches alike for the past several years,” Collier said. “We’ve been compared to the NBA of the ’80s as far as physicality. I do think that hinders the players. You come to watch players play offense and score. When it’s so physical the games are not fun to watch and not fun to play.”

Collier continued: “I just think the rules need to change in that regard. It’s safe for others and for the fans. In my opinion, I think the game right now is catered to the defensive player because you always hear ‘defense wins championships’ and it does. I think the game should be catered to the offensive player because that’s why you play basketball.”

Fans Pushback On Collier Trying To Soften WNBA Game

Fans split quickly — some defended the gritty style they love, comparing it to 1980s NBA, while others backed her push for higher-scoring action and player safety amid rising injuries. Her comments come during the Lynx’s strong 2026 preseason, building on her past critiques as an outspoken leader of the WNBPA, which helped spur changes like bigger fines for technicals and the new CBA’s salary increases.

“coming from a DPOY nonetheless, do not f-ck up the product we enjoy. No one wants to see players chuck up 30 threes!!!” one fan said

“WNBA about to become just like the NBA . Jacking up 3’s, Soft, flopping & traveling gather steps,” another fan criticized.

“You can blame the league catering to foreigners flopping is apart of their culture neither adam nor cathy care about the game in th U.S …you’ll see more 3s, more skill, less physicality and more flopping,” a third fan predicted.

“They keep going this way, they’re going to lose all the viewers they gained over the past few years,” one disgruntled user warned.

They keep going this way, they're going to lose all the viewers they gained over the past few years. — Skribbety (@Skribbety) May 6, 2026

Some fans agreed with Collier, as they see basketball as one-dimensional.

“Idk I agree. Nobody wants to watch low scoring games LOL. People like offense. It attracts eyes,” one user commented.

There’s a lot happening in the WNBA right now. In between the games, various voices within the game are searching for ways to keep players healthy, paid and playing well into the future. Collier feels that requires telling defenses to chill and let these players cook.

WNBA Enters New Era: More Points, More Fouls, Less Defense

The WNBA has been subsidized to a large degree by the NBA since its inception. At the same time, the W has always called its own shots and had its own style of play and culture, regardless of what the men’s pro league was doing.

Some considered the style of play in the WNBA even more physical than what is allowed in the men’s league.

(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, as the league has continued to elevate in growth, it’s kept its physical style, which was considered an asset to drawing male viewers. Now that Caitlin Clark has entered the league and been the subject of what her fans consider targeted and dirty play, it seems the WNBA has changed its philosophy overnight.

RELATED: ‘She Is A Flopper. An Embellisher:’ Is Drama Queen Caitlin Clark Losing Her Barstool Sports Support? – NewsBreak

Preseason games are refereed much differently than in the past, even shocking No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who said she was confused as to how to play defense based upon the level of physicality she thought the league allowed.

International Takeover Will Bring Change In Style

The league is also bringing in more and more international players similar to the NBA trying to transition into a more eurocentric and less physical style of hoops. The NBA basically forced the end of post pay and ushered in an unavoidable focus on three-point shots and perimeter play by making drastic changes to the rules. Rule changes that seriously limit defenders and lend themselves to explosive scoring barrages by highly-skilled marksmen.

RELATED: ‘Before Caitlin Clark U Could Play Legit Defense’: No. 1 Overall Pick Azzi Fudd Is Confused By WNBA Refs Calling Touch Fouls At This Level

Add in the art of flopping, which most of the perimeter-based scorers do very well at the pro level, and Clark should score at a much higher clip than the 16.5 points per game she did last season. She’s already getting to the foul line often during preseason despite living on the perimeter.