‘She Changed The Game Of Basketball’: WNBA Fans Shocked By Former Indiana Fever Teammate DeWanna Bonner Admitting That Caitlin Clark Has Revolutionized The Sport

Caitlin Clark has been in the headlines every day ever since she began her WNBA journey in 2024. Her battles with opposing players and even DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA’s third all-time leading scorer have been magnified.



Most people bought into the hype, saying that the physical battles Clark endured and often provoked was rooted in jealousy of her skin color and partner preferences. The veterans of the WNBA such as Bonner, however, were not ready to concede anything to Clark, tempering the hype, while also respecting her talents.

That wasn’t enough for most Clark fans, who wanted every player who built their tremendous legacies piece by piece, to bow down to the new queen.

Bonner, who won two WNBA championships with Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014, never gave an inch in her career, and she wasn’t going to give it to Clark in early battles.

People mistake that level of competitiveness for dislike. Ironically it’s the same ferocious demeanor that Clak uses to maintain her edge. Not quite as provocative but unrelenting all the same.

With Clark battling injuries, opposing players, unrealistic expectations and if possible, a dip in popularity, Bonner has shocked the WNBA community with one bold statement, acknowledging Clark’s impact on the culture of women’s basketball. Clearly stating, from a basketball perspective, how the former Iowa star has taken the WNBA into a new era.

During a recent USA Network television broadcast segment, Bonner said of Clark:

“You have to guard her the whole court, the whole 94 feet. She changed the game of basketball.”

The USA promo had various players saying great things about Clark and her impact on the game.

USA Network promo for Caitlin



Kelsey Plum: “When Caitlin’s going it’s like a boulder rolling down a hill it’s tough to stop.”



DeWanna Bonner “You have to guard her the whole court the whole 94 feet. She changed the game of basketball.” pic.twitter.com/ziiOTJgr25 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 16, 2026

Indiana Fever Fans Turned On Bonner when She Left Caitlin Clark In 2025

Bonner lost her share of Indiana Fever fans when she joined the team in free agency in 2025 as one of the missing pieces for Caitlin Clark’ first championship run. Three games into the season, Bonner got benched, and she accepted the role until June before she was mysteriously absent from the team for what was described as “personal reasons.”

Later that month, Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury and the saga villainized her with fans accusing her of abandoning the team and many suggested that she was resentful and jealous of Clark and that was the driving force behind her abrupt departure.

Bonner went out of her way to praise Clark in the highest form on the promo, even as Clark continues to struggle with the gravity of her popularity while trying to improve and seek championship glory after playing just 13 games last season due to injury.

Fans were relieved to finally be able to confirm that Bonner’s departure had nothing to do with a discrepancy between her and Clark.

“I’ve never thought DB’s problem was with CC,” one netizen said. “That was a narrative people spread,” a fan captioned on X.

This kind of shocked me. Definitely makes me think DeWanna leaving Indy had zero to do with Caitlin. She didn’t have to do this. Pretty sure she was probably encouraged not to. Nice from Plum too. pic.twitter.com/N7PW7NqHjs — Ken Swift (@kenswift) June 17, 2026

“Personally I think DB leaving was less about Clark and more about the overall Indy experience. The microscopic lens and online chatter that surrounds Clark, her team; referee bias; and fan scrutiny? Plus losing the starting role and personal family issues,” another fan suggested. “I agree,” one netizen replied. “DB’s exit wasn’t about Caitlin from the standpoint of not getting along. However, she could’ve known that CC’s injury was more serious than the public knew, & maybe thought the team wasn’t going anywhere. Little did she know we would be an overtime away from the Finals!”

Some fans aren’t buying the promo as genuine love or an authentic change of heart by other players toward Clark.

“Too little too late. Bonner and (Kelsey) Plum came across like someone paid to push a commercial product they don’t like. The praise was tepid, inauthentic and nauseating to watch,” one Clark fan said.

Caitlin Clark Gets Her Respect, But Nobody Is Bowing Down

Despite the discussions and criticisms of her “attitude” towards, refs, opposing players and even her coach Stephanie White, it’s clear that Clark is earning the respect of the veterans, who are acknowledging her impact on the way WNAB basketball is played and giving further perspective as to why Clark is defended with such vigor from whistle to whistle.