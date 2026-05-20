‘Black People’s Hate For Caitlin Clark Made Me a Fan’: Some Fans Are Fed With Caitlin Clark’s Tantrums, But Her Teammate Aliyah Boston Loves Her ‘Crashouts’ 

Caitlin Clark remains the center of discussion in the WNBA universe as the first five games of the 44-game season are just about in the books. Already, there’s more than enough drama in Indiana. Clark’s fans aren’t thrilled about the team’s 2-2 record, but as long as she continues to rack up 20-point, 10-assist games and they can call her the best player in the W, the losses probably don’t hurt much to them.

In the basketball world, however, Clark has been criticized for what is perceived by some as an entitled or bad attitude. The fact that she has never won a championship on any level including high school and college is always fodder for those who feel she is overrated and her popularity is driven by a racial agenda.

Caitlin Clark Joins Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston Podcast: Doesn’t Disagree She’s A Crashout On The Court

In a recent episode of Candace Parker and Indiana Fever Star Aliyah Boston’s “Post Moves” podcast, Caitlin Clark made her first appearance on the show and a hot topic was the grief that Clark consistently gives referees.

"Lexie got a technical in our first game… that really says a lot about you now that you have a technical and I don't."



Caitlin Clark on not being the first Fever player to get a technical 😂 pic.twitter.com/0bBGasstPY — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 20, 2026

“Caitlin’s crashouts … like you … she will keep going. She’ll walk up to them and be like, ‘Are you kidding me,’ and I have to grab her and we have to walk away. Then I’m grabbing her and she’s still looking back and talking smack,” Boston recalls.

CC and Boston both broke out into laughter, but Clark did have to let it be known that she didn’t appreciate the forcefulness of Boston’s push as she jolted her toward the bench and away from a technical foul. That’s what leaders do and Boston knows part of her role is to keep the emotional CC in pocket.

“She pushed me, Clark said. “That was crazy. Little did you know I did that to AB for pushing me. I said, ‘AB never again.’” Clark was comfortable and very talkative and more relaxed than you see her on the court.

WNBA Fans Continue To Criticize Clark’s Court Decorum: Clark Argues With Assistant Coach

As her career advances one thing we realize is that she’s not the easiest personality to play with. She stays dogging the refs, and a recent video of her interaction with Indiana Fever assistant coach and WNBA champion Briann January, during a 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm on May 17, has gone viral and drawn a mixed bag of criticism and loyal defense.

One post, captioned the video with a sarcastic jab at Clark

“Two-time runner-up Caitlin Clark and WNBA champion assistant coach Briann January share a quick moment on the bench.”

Another repost of the video was more blatant with their admonishment of Clark’s heated interaction during a game, which some might not feel is that uncommon between players and coaches. Especially your “star” player.

“Slowly but surely, everyone will eventually see her for what she is, ” the caption read.

Slowly but surely, everyone will eventually see her for what she is. https://t.co/u2EmE8DRaJ — Mr Star 💙 (@sodiqstar16) May 20, 2026

Fans Defend Clark Against Video Of Her Arguing With Assistant Coach

The shots at Clark, insinuating that she’s uncoachable or has an attitude problem, infuriated her supporters, some of which turned the conversation into an attack on how irrelevant the assistant coach is and how she shouldn’t be offending Clark. Some white fans cried racism against Caitlin Clark and blamed the Black race for being jealous of her superior game.

“Your star player is on a roll, playing better than everyone on the court, and you mess with her head with a shouting match in public in the middle of a game? That’s not smart coaching,” one fan said. “You definitely never played any sports before lmao, believe it or not in sports players usually like to show emotion but maybe go watch soccer if you think this video “will make people see her for what she is”. If you wanna go there let’s talk about all the records she broke,” said another Clark fan. “I’ll tell you what she is … Rookie of the year, first team all pro.. 2 time allstar … what was she supposed to do by now to have 2 rings ?? Aja the MVP of the league didn’t get one till year 4,” added another bringing four-time MVP and three-time champion A’ja Wilson into the conversation.

The defense of what some people see as CC’s tantrums continued:

“And that’s a great player. I’m glad cc doesn’t kiss ass. She’s a woman that’s standing on business if someone hollers at you crazy u get crazy I respect her for standing up for herself go cc,” one user commented. “Has that whole race of people gotten soft or just the ones that hate straight white girls playing their sport?,” a frustrated fan quipped. “Black people’s hate for Caitlin Clark made me a fan of hers. I think the wnba is trash filled with trannys and lesbians but good for Caitlin,” one user disrespectfully stated.

We won’t talk about this though right? Total disrespect even in the heat of the moment. https://t.co/J2NbfcaJYJ — HeHateMe (@EverythingNola4) May 19, 2026

Caitlin Clark Breaking Records While Dealing With Bad Back

Clark unfortunately will miss tonight’s game against the expansion Toronto Tempo with a bad back. On Friday, Clark recorded her 11th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, giving her the most in league history. Then, in her 57th career game on Sunday, Clark scored 21 points and dished out 10 assists in the home win against the Seattle Storm for her 12th career 20-10 game. It was her second straight 20-10 performance after doing so twice in 13 games last year.