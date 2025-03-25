‘I Knew It Was Bad. I Felt It Pop’: UConn Superstar Paige Bueckers Knows Exactly What Future Holds For JuJu Watkins After ACL Tear

JuJu Watkins’ unexpected ACL tear, suffered just five minutes into her team’s 96-59 win over No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the second round of the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament, was a shocking and devastating blow to women’s basketball.

Watkins was pushing the ball in transition when she was bumped by several defenders, then collapsed to the ground grabbing at her knee and screaming out in pain. The Trojans’ medical staff carried her to the locker room.

This is not good 🙏🏽🙏🏽 to JuJu Watkins pic.twitter.com/Cnj7hvf0Or — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) March 25, 2025

The sports world was immediately shaken, including myself, watching it live. The USC basketball family was able to keep it together and advance to the Sweet 16.

“I’m feeling a lot of emotions, obviously,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the game.

Ju Ju Watkins’ Injury A Devastating Blow To Rise of Women’s Hoops

The sports world and all of the fans wrapped in the celebrity and magnificence of her rise in women’s college hoops poured heartfelt sentiments of support and love during this time.

Shady McCoy said on Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Facility’ that JuJu Watkins’ injury is a devastating blow to the sports world in general, as she was positioning herself to be one of its biggest stars.

“I hate it man, not just for women’s basketball, but for all sports. I had a chance to meet JuJu and meet her family. Great role model. Stuff like this I don’t like…I think about the bigger picture. This is our next superstar and when you talk about superstars …she stayed home instead of going away, the way she approaches the game. Her attitude and personality. You don’t really get superstars that act like that and that’s who she really is.”

"I felt like one of my kids got hurt. You don't find superstars like this."@CutOnDime25 on Juju Watkins suffering a torn ACL vs. Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/VFRWSFOLQ2 — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) March 25, 2025

JuJu Watkins Is Next Up: Elevation Of Caitlin Clark Effect

McCoy also expressed disappointment that Watkins will most likely miss next season, which slows the massive wave of celebrity and influence that her performances on the court and her growing brand off of it inspires.

“Think about all the girls that look like her and are inspired to play basketball because of her. We’re gonna miss her for a year because of this injury and she meant so much more to the sport,” the former NFL star running back said.

Cailtin Clark gets credit for driving the women’s basketball explosion and her impact is noted as the WNBA has scheduled her team to participate in 41 of the 44 nationally televised WNBA games next season. There’s no doubt who the league has hitched its cart too.

But as Charles Barkley previously stated and McCoy insists on Tuesday’s show, Watkins is supposed to take what Clark has started and elevate it even further with her versatile two-way abilities.

“I think Caitlin Clark got the attention for women’s basketball at a certain level and a girl like JuJu Watkins is gonna take it to another level…When she got injured watching that game, I thought one of my kids got injured. That’s how much it hurt me,” McCoy added.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Other Superstar Players Have Comeback From Devastating Injuries

The road to recovery begins. Plenty of special athletes have overcome ACL injuries and various other injuries and come back better than ever.

Paige Bueckers dropped a record 34 points to advance her UConn squad to the Sweet 16. Bueckers’ history of injuries is well-noted, as is her highly-touted backcourt mate Azzi Fudd.

RELATED: “This Should Be Illegal:” JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Other Stars Human Torch First-Round NCAA Tournament Opponents

Paige Bueckers is the projected No.1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and has dealt with an ACL injury in college. Her teammate Azzi Fudd has survived two ACL surgeries so they both understand what USC star JuJu Watkins is going through and what she faces on the road to recovery. (Getty Images)

In 2021, she sustained a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear during a game against Notre Dame. Then heading into her junior season she tore her ACL during a pickup hoops game

“I knew it was bad. I felt it pop,” Bueckers said about the injury.

Bueckers came back from both of those injuries and is a leading candidate for Player of the Year and is trying to lead her UConn team to a championship. It’s the one accolade she hasn’t achieved yet in her courageous and brilliant career. After all of the injuries and heartache Bueckers is also expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Similarly, UConn guard Azzi Fudd has suffered four injuries in her women’s college basketball career, with two torn ACL’s leading the charge. She’s endured it all and dropped 27 points in an opening-round tourney win.

So both of these players know exactly what JuJu is going through both mentally and physically. Unexpected injures are a part of the fabric of sports and they have no preferences or favorites. Watkins found this out at her highest point, but she can get there again before you know it.