“This Should Be Illegal:” JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Other Stars Human Torch First-Round NCAA Tournament Opponents 

The best players in women’s college basketball play for the juggernaut squads and they are all on display this weekend. On Friday, South Carolina and their band of HS All-Americans led by veteran Chloe Kitts torched Tennessee Tech 108-48 and Notre Dame, led by National Player of the Year contender Hannah Hidalgo, posted 106 points in their opening round win against Stephen F. Austin out in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Saturday it was UConn USC’s time to shine. Both squads are considered tournament favorites and boast the top two ballers in the nation in Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

No. 2 UConn women’s basketball destroyed Arkansas State 103-34 to begin their 2025 NCAA Tournament journey on Saturday.

College Basketball Fans Don’t Like First-Round Blowouts In Women’s NCAA Tournament

Fans loved seeing the best women college hoopers on the globe, but the blowouts left something to be desired and reinforces how wide the gap is in women’s hoops between Power 5 and mid-major schools.

UConn absolutely DOMINATED in 1st half



Azzi Fudd: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK

“This should be illegal,” said one X fan underneath a post of the 66-16 lead UConn had at halftime.

“Honestly I’m surprised Arkansas State even scored 16 with how UConn is playing,” said another fan, with a flurry of laughing emojis following the comment.

“Women’s college basketball is a joke lol. This is ridiculous,” said another netizen, unpleased with the lack of competition.

Another chimed in, “The women can just skip the first two rounds.”

Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd: Best Backcourt In Women’s College Hoops

Bueckers scored just 11 points taking a backseat to guard Azzi Fudd, who led the Huskies with 27 points. Freshman Sarah Strong had a historic performance with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Strong became the first player in the last 25 years to have 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in an NCAA Tournament contest.

Azzi Fudd today



• 27 points

• 7 assists

• 6 steals

• 6/9 3PM

• 10/13 FG



pic.twitter.com/TFaNuMgaOl — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) March 22, 2025

JuJu Watkins Returns From Wrist Injury To Lead USC Blowout

On the USC side, Watkins survived an early wrist injury to help the Lady Trojans roll through their first-round opponent with a blitzing 71-25 win, moving on to the NCAA tournament’s second round.

Watkins scored 22 points which is light for her, but the best is yet to come. Same for Bueckers who many consider the best player in the country and the projected No. 1 overall draft pick.

JuJu Watkins making it look easy



Driving in for the layup and putting up points in the 3rd — already in double figures with 17 PTS😮‍💨@jerseymikes | #JerseyMikesNaismith2025 | @USCWBB | #NaismithWatchList pic.twitter.com/fF0ONYU5Sx — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 22, 2025

The superstars of women’s basketball all showed out in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Postseason success can help a player’s brand explode and there are plenty of talented candidates for such a come up.

Expect to see the top players and their team’s advance to the Sweet Sixteen and eventually compete for all the marbles.