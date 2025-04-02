“These Arguments Are…Played Out”: Chineye Ogwumike Says Talk of Notre Dame Star Olivia Miles Transferring For NIL Millions Is Overblown

The game has changed, and the WNBA has a problem. It isn’t the quality of the players, games or lack of star power. Women’s hoop stars are coming out of the works from high school to the pros. It’s not the money NBA players make in comparison to WNBA players that’s an issue. That economic discrepancy is easily explained without a course in business finance or accounting.

When for the first time, college women’s basketball players are making more in NIL money than their pro counterparts do in salary, it’s inevitable that we have reached this point.

Olivia Miles Puts WNBA On Hold, Leaves No. 8 Notre Dame For Greener Transfer Portal Pastures: Kiki Rice Might Be Leaving UCLA

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles was reportedly the projected No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA draft later this month. She announced that she will forgo the draft and enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The 22-year-old prospect is the first player of her caliber to make such a move, and it all comes down to money. Usually, college athletes are rushing to get to the pros. Not anymore. Miles probably already has a huge NIL bag waiting for her at another elite Power 5 program. She would not jump in the transfer portal and lead a perennial contender such as Notre Dame without a plan in place.

UCLA star guard KiKi Rice is also rumored to be hopping into the portal, leaving the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and joining either UConn, South Carolina or possibly even Notre Dame as a replacement for Miles.

Chiney Ogwumike Says Olivia Miles Transfer Decision Not All About Money

While the WNBA purists and defenders such as ESPN analyst and two-time WNBA champ Chiney Ogwumike understand the economics but believes that playing in the “W” has value beyond money. She also has been a consistent advocate for higher salaries and is looking forward

“Money matters and I totally understand that and it’s not everything when it comes to players’ decision making,” Ogwumike pushed back on “First Take.”

“Notre Dame… why would they not be able to retain (Miles)… a lot of it is a basketball decision. She wants to go and be a primary option and she can also make money elsewhere, so it’s a two-part type of answer. Not just, they should be able to throw a lot of money and cash at her and she stays, that’s not how it works,”

Chineye went on to say that players hop in the portal for all different reasons, not just for money.

When it comes to the “W” I think some of these arguments are a little played out. Like oh well, the “W” is not making any money, or these players aren’t making enough… What we should be focused on is the CBA, ” the host of the new show on Peacock, “The W” said to hosts Stephen Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

Players Bracing For Collective Bargaining Negotiations: Possible Strike

Last season under the old CBA Miles would be making $338K in a four-year deal, but if she stays in college and waits a season, she will undoubtedly be coming into a league with higher salaries following a new collective bargaining agreement. The top NIL earners among women athletes make over $1M in NIL money. LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson, also a Roc Nation rap artist, made a reported $1.5M this past season in NIL. Miles, a double-double machine who broke records with the Irish, would probably command a bag and opportunities to expand her brand in that price range.

As far as the upcoming CBA negotiations are concerned, Ogwumike stressed that it’s not just about higher salaries, but working together with the league to see further growth for all.

“It’s a negotiation, but more importantly a collaboration,” Ogwumike stressed.

Transferring to chase the bag is also a huge gamble for Miles who spent four years with the Irish, even coming back after recovering from an ACL tear to go for championship glory With Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron. Notre Dame has made the past four Sweet Sixteens, but lost in the Final Eight again, this time to TCU.

Maybe Miles is making up for lost time. If she goes to another powerhouse and has a season like Hailey Van Lith of TCU had, going from Louisville to LSU bust to Big 12 Player of The Year, her marketability goes up even more, so when she hits the league as a No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick, she’ll be making more than the $77K Caitlin Clark and other Top 4 picks are getting now.