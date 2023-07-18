Aaron Jones, Unfazed At Not Making Top Ten Of ESPN’s Running Backs Poll Because He’ll Be Focus Of Green Bay Packers Offense With Aaron Rodgers In New York

The running back position is currently one of the most underpaid positions in the NFL right now but Aaron Jones is not going to take the slander when it comes to production.



The Green Bay Packers running back embraces the underdog role, and ESPN added “more fuel to the fire” with their latest poll.

The 28-year-old left a simple message to the people who left his name out of the top ten running backs poll that was recently conducted by the worldwide leader in sports.

Aaron Jones embraces being left off the ESPN’s NFL top-10 running back list. (Photo: @HardRockBet/ Twitter screenshot)

Nothing New

The former fifth round pick of the 2017 NFL draft is used to not being anyone’s favorite.



It hasn’t stopped him from producing on the field and he will likely have a bigger role in the Packers’ offense with the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

His message was simple and straight to the point after he was listed as an honorable mention to the top ten running back poll.

“Nothing new this is every year! …. I always play myself into the Top 10, but thank you for the added fuel to the,” Jones wrote in a quote tweet atop a post about the poll results.

😴🛌 nothing new this is every year! …. I always play myself into the Top 10, but thank you for the added fuel to the 🔥🤝 https://t.co/wrdB9ghPcw — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) July 14, 2023

The full list includes: Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler. Jones is listed as an honorable mention along Travis Etienne, Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dameon Pierce, and Kenneth Walker III.

Not Top Ten

Jones only had two rushing touchdowns last season but he still finished in the top ten of rushing in the NFL with 1,121 yards.



He also averaged 5.3 yards attempt and had the fewest 15th fewest carries (213) in the NFL. Since 2019, he is the only running back to have 4,000 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards.

The native of Savannah, Georgia, rushed for more yards than Pollard, Taylor, Ekeler, and Kamara, who were all listed ahead of him. Pollard was the only running back on the list who wasn’t his team’s full time ball carrier and Taylor missed five games last season.

Jones also had to share touches with AJ Dillon, who is regarded as the one of the best backups in the league. Dillion had 186 carries, 770 rush yards, and seven rushing touchdowns last season.

Look for the seven-year veteran to have a big season with the increased workload as the first-year starter Jordan Love still figures out his identity in the league.