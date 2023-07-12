Alvin Kamara Finally Puts the 2022 Vegas Brawl In His Rearview Mirror | Pleads No Contest To Lesser Misdemeanor Charges And Is Ordered to Pay Restitution To Victim

Alvin Kamara can finally put his brawl in Las Vegas behind him after a plea deal in his criminal case on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints running back pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for an incident that took place in a Las Vegas hotel in February 2022, according to Clark County District Court in Nevada.

Alvin Kamara on the sidelines during a New Orleans Saints game. (Photo: @saintsnation504/ Instagram screenshot)

Struck A Deal

Kamara, 27, was indicted on Feb. 16 for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino against Darnell Greene during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

According to the initial police report, Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting for an elevator when Kamara and defensive back Chris Lammons of the Cincinnati Bengals along with two other men, prevented him from entering the elevator once the doors opened. Greene said he pushed Kamara away and harder shove was returned by the group of men. He told police that Lammons proceeded to punch him and he was then kicked by multiple men before he lost consciousness.

In addition to Kamara agreeing to plea to a lesser charge, he will also have to pay Greene $105,196.17 in restitution for past due medical expenses, complete 30 hours of community service, and pay a $500 fine.

The new plea deal was agreed upon after Kamara initially pleaded “not guilty” to charges of of conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm on March 2. He had a trial date set for July 31.

More Worries

Kamara is still not completely done with the situation. Tony Buzbee, Greene’s lawyer, announced on Tuesday that the civil lawsuit filed against the running back was settled on confidential terms.

Greene suffered a orbital fracture on his right eye as a result of the attack and filed a $10 million lawsuit in Louisiana.

The NFL has yet to suspend or fine Kamara but he could face discipline from the league in the coming weeks ahead of the start of training camp.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,” the league said in a statement on Tuesday.