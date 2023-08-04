“I’m Just Fine-Tuning Everything” | Saints WR Michael Thomas Hoping That 2023 Is Return To All-Pro Status After Threei Consecutive Injury-Plagued Seasons

The last few seasons for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas have been full of injuries and despair. From 2016-2019 the former Ohio State Buckeyes star developed into one of the league’s best receivers, earning, two All-Pro nods, one Offensive Player of the Year award, three Pro Bowl selections and he led the league in receptions twice. During this time Thomas tallied 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Since that amazing start to his NFL career, Thomas has been plagued by nagging and lingering injuries. That’s caused many to write off the nephew of 1996 No.1 overall pick Keyshawn Johnson. But, Thomas says he’s back and 2023 he’s gonna prove it to all the naysayers.

Saints WR Michael Thomas "fine-tuning everything" as he moves closer to 100 percent "every day"https://t.co/hvD5ZBy1Je pic.twitter.com/GyDKFkyFwv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 2, 2023

Thomas Says Lingering Foot Issues Are A Thing Of The Past

Having played in just 10 games since his OPOY win in 2019, Thomas is eager to prove he’s still the guy that former Saints coach Sean Payton once designed his passing game around.

“Once I passed my physical and they gave me the green light and they checked all the details they needed to check, I trusted it,” Thomas said Tuesday to the Associated Press. “I have real strong faith in God, and I know it was a process to get here. And I didn’t cheat the process. So, eventually if you don’t cheat that process and stick to the grind, you’ll reap the rewards and the benefits.

“I’m just fine-tuning everything — missing a decent amount of time. So, for me to say, like, Yeah I’m 100 (percent). ‘No. But I’m moving in that direction every day.”

"He looks like Michael Thomas to me."@derekcarrqb tells @DCarr8 he can't wait to play with @Cantguardmike in 2023.



A Healthy Thomas Will Be Vital To Saints Success

The Saints will be under the direction of first-year quarterback Derek Carr who arrives as a free agent after fallout in Las Vegas with head coach Josh McDaniels. Carr, has always been a solid QB, and a healthy Thomas would give him the second-best receiver he’s played with after Davante Adams.

Nawlins, will also need Thomas available with star running back Alvin Kamara’s playing status still in limbo stemming from fight at a Las Vegas casino which led to his arrest.

In a wide open NFC South, Thomas could be the deciding for the Saints.