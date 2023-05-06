Saints Sign Dynamic HBCU Wide Receiver That Deion Sanders Called “As Talented As Anybody In The Country” To Six-Figure UDFA Deal

The New Orleans Saints might have gotten the steal of the 2023 draft in former South Carolina State Gamecocks wide receiver Shaq Davis.

Davis had his coming-out party in college when he torched former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers with five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-10 blowout win in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. That game put Davis on the map as a possible draft pick in the NFL.

Dynamic HBCU Receiver Shaq Davis Went Undrafted

While that dream didn’t come to fruition last week, as Davis wasn’t drafted, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher was immediately scooped up by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. It’s a great move for a Saints team that signed free agent quarterback Derek Carr and boasts former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston as a very capable backup.

Even though Davis’ name wasn’t called over the three days in Kansas City, the rangy wideout still gets to realize his dream of playing pro football. And based on what the Saints did for him as far as compensation goes, Davis is someone they believe will be on their final 55-man roster come August.

South Carolina State University WR Shaq Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints, undrafted free agent pic.twitter.com/yxVGtHx27K — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) April 29, 2023

Davis Gets Over $200K As UDFA

With the health of former All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas still in question, the Saints adding Davis is a great move. Davis can provide some of the things that they’d lose if Thomas is in and out of the lineup, with his speed and catch radius.

That’s why him signing for $216,000 is no real shocker, because he’s a player of need for the new-look Saints offense with Carr at the helm.

Davis will join a receiver room with second-year pro Chris Olave, who showed out as a rookie last season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. Veterans Tre’Quan Smith and Brian Edwards, plus second-year player Rashid Shaheed, who was solid in his rookie year with 28 catches for 488 yards and two touchdowns, are also passing targets in New Orleans.

Davis can have an impact on this team, and the Saints brass know it.

I love Shaq Davis as UDFA. wait until you see his wingspan. He’s going to impress in camp pic.twitter.com/Ms2uo4wX6d — Joe Horns Cell Phone  (@JoeHornsPhone) April 30, 2023

Davis Had A Great Collegiate Career

A big play waiting to happen, Davis played three seasons for the SCSU Bulldogs, recording 128 receptions for 2,407 yards and 39 touchdowns

Davis became a household name when he torched Coach Prime’s guys in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Now he’ll have his chance to make a name for himself on Sundays down on the Bayou.